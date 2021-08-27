Our Idiot Brother Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing After Last Being Seen Leaving Dorm

Matthew Mindler

Matthew Mindler, a former child actor who played Emily Mortimer and Steve Coogan's son in the 2011 comedy-drama Our Idiot Brother, has been reported missing by Pennsylvania authorities.

Mindler, 19, was last seen leaving his residence hall at Millersville University around 8:11 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to a news release from the school.

An image taken from surveillance video on campus showed Mindler in a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arms, dark jeans and white sneakers. He was also seen carrying a backpack.

University officials say Mindler attended his classes up until Tuesday and was reported missing Wednesday night after "he did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family."

University police filed a missing adult report with the National Crime Information Center on Thursday afternoon and have notified local police departments of Mindler's disappearance, according to the school.

Mindler's acting credits also include As the World Turns, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Chad: An American Boy.

His mother, Monica Mindler, told Pennsylvania-based newspaper The Morning Call that her son has not acted in several years.

Matthew Mindler

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

University officials say campus staff is currently working with the Mindler family in locating the college freshman.

Those with information about Mindler's whereabouts have been asked to contact Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357 or Chief Pete Anders at 717-871-5972. Information can also be confidentially reported through the Millersville LiveSafe Safety App.