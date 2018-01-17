ICYMI: Watch the first 10 minutes of Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle

Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ was the surprise hit of 2015 and the follow up, ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’, saw similar success when it was released in cinemas in late 2017.

The latter is now headed to home entertainment and fans that want a refresher before the full movie is released or for those that missed it in cinemas, Fox has released the first 10 action-packed minutes of the film.

You can watch it below:

For those new to the films, ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ introduced the world to Kingsman, a British secret service of sorts featuring well-turned-out spies that work together to save the world. Rough diamond, Eggsy, is plucked from a world of petty crime to become the latest Kingsman to defeat an evil billionaire with a plot to kill 99% of the world’s population.

In ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’, the team faces a new challenge when their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage. Their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, and in a new adventure, these two elite, secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ is out now on Digital Download and available on Blu-Ray and DVD from 29 January 2018.