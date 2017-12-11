ICYMI: The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere in 17 photos

Star Wars: The Last Jedi held its world premiere Saturday in Los Angeles at the venerable Shrine Auditorium, where the former Oscar venue was transformed into a galaxy far, far away for the very first public screening of the anticipated sequel. Saga stars old and new were in the house, as well as a mix of filmmakers and celebrities that included Spike Lee, Jon Favreau, Ava DuVernay, Ryan Coogler, Edgar Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Tessa Thompson, Greta Gerwig, Dita Von Teese, Christian Louboutin, Scrubs buddies Zach Braff and Donald Faison, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo, and A Wrinkle in Time’s Storm Reid. For those of you who couldn’t catch a transport, we’ve compiled the best images from inside the event to get you up to speed on what transpired.
There was heavy security…
Real heavy security.
There were A-listers — and BB-listers — present.
Luke and Rey played a game of ‘Who’s the last Jedi?’
Everybody was stoked that John Boyega made it, after nearly being snowed in at Atlanta’s airport.
Time to cue the Finn-Rose shippers?
Or maybe the Finn-Maz shippers?
Or, um, the Rose-Hux shippers?!
Newbies Del Toro and Dern took a victory lap.
We met some performers out from behind the masks…
…including an erstwhile Ewok.
Adam Driver was his usual smiley self.
Phasma engaged in a charm offensive to coax Episode IX details out of J.J.
Upon entering the theater, we got up close to the costumes.
The whole cast assembled onstage, along with the filmmakers and living legend John Williams.
Rian Johnson choked up as he dedicated the screening to Carrie Fisher.
No porg ’n’ beans at the after-party, but these were pretty delish.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Friday. Of course, you already knew that.
