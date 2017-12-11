    ICYMI: The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere in 17 photos

    Marcus Errico
    Deputy Editor, Yahoo Entertainment

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi held its world premiere Saturday in Los Angeles at the venerable Shrine Auditorium, where the former Oscar venue was transformed into a galaxy far, far away for the very first public screening of the anticipated sequel. Saga stars old and new were in the house, as well as a mix of filmmakers and celebrities that included Spike Lee, Jon Favreau, Ava DuVernay, Ryan Coogler, Edgar Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Tessa Thompson, Greta Gerwig, Dita Von Teese, Christian Louboutin, Scrubs buddies Zach Braff and Donald Faison, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo, and A Wrinkle in Time’s Storm Reid. For those of you who couldn’t catch a transport, we’ve compiled the best images from inside the event to get you up to speed on what transpired.

    There was heavy security…

    First Order troopers clear the carpet. (Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)

    Real heavy security.

    The entrance was designed to resemble the mineral planet Crait, site of an epic battle in The Last Jedi, with the showpiece being a hulking AT-M6 First Order assault walker flanked by ion turrets. (Photo: Marcus Errico/Yahoo)

    There were A-listers — and BB-listers — present.

    BB-8 prepares to roll down the carpet behind fellow droids C-3PO and R2-D2. (Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for for Disney)

    Luke and Rey played a game of ‘Who’s the last Jedi?’

    Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley point fingers. (Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

    Everybody was stoked that John Boyega made it, after nearly being snowed in at Atlanta’s airport.

    Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and John Boyega (Finn). (Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

    Time to cue the Finn-Rose shippers?

    John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran embrace on the carpet. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

    Or maybe the Finn-Maz shippers?

    Lupita Nyong’o and John Boyega pose together backstage. (Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

    Or, um, the Rose-Hux shippers?!

    Domhnall Gleeson and Kelly Marie Tran pose with Praetorian guards. (Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

    Newbies Del Toro and Dern took a victory lap.

    Star Wars newcomers Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern. (Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

    We met some performers out from behind the masks…

    Andy Serkis (Snoke), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), and Frank Oz (Yoda). (Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

    …including an erstwhile Ewok.

    Warwick Davis appears as multiple characters in The Last Jedi. (Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

    Adam Driver was his usual smiley self.

    Adam Driver likes to channel the dark side. (Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages )

    Phasma engaged in a charm offensive to coax Episode IX details out of J.J.

    J.J. Abrams and Gwendoline Christie. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

    Upon entering the theater, we got up close to the costumes.

    Among the screen-worn outfits displayed in the entrance of the Shrine Auditorium were those worn by Leia, left, Luke, Rey, and Kylo. (Photo: Marcus Errico/Yahoo)

    The whole cast assembled onstage, along with the filmmakers and living legend John Williams.

    The cast assembles onstage ahead of the screening: from left, Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz), Andy Serkis (Snoke), Laura Dern (Holdo), Benicio Del Toro (DJ), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), Adam Driver (Kylo), Mark Hamill (Luke), Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Gwendoline Christie (Phasma), Domhnall Gleeson (Hux), writer-director Rian Johnson, producer Ram Bergman, composer John Williams, and producer Kathleen Kennedy. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

    Rian Johnson choked up as he dedicated the screening to Carrie Fisher.

    Writer-director Rian Johnson introduces the film. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

    No porg ’n’ beans at the after-party, but these were pretty delish.

    The dessert table included Millennium Falcon and stormtrooper-shaped chocolates. (Photo: Marcus Errico/Yahoo)

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Friday. Of course, you already knew that.

