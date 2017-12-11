ICYMI: The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere in 17 photos

Star Wars: The Last Jedi held its world premiere Saturday in Los Angeles at the venerable Shrine Auditorium, where the former Oscar venue was transformed into a galaxy far, far away for the very first public screening of the anticipated sequel. Saga stars old and new were in the house, as well as a mix of filmmakers and celebrities that included Spike Lee, Jon Favreau, Ava DuVernay, Ryan Coogler, Edgar Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Tessa Thompson, Greta Gerwig, Dita Von Teese, Christian Louboutin, Scrubs buddies Zach Braff and Donald Faison, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo, and A Wrinkle in Time’s Storm Reid. For those of you who couldn’t catch a transport, we’ve compiled the best images from inside the event to get you up to speed on what transpired.

There was heavy security…

View photos First Order troopers clear the carpet. (Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney) More

Real heavy security.

View photos The entrance was designed to resemble the mineral planet Crait, site of an epic battle in The Last Jedi, with the showpiece being a hulking AT-M6 First Order assault walker flanked by ion turrets. (Photo: Marcus Errico/Yahoo) More

There were A-listers — and BB-listers — present.

View photos BB-8 prepares to roll down the carpet behind fellow droids C-3PO and R2-D2. (Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for for Disney) More

Luke and Rey played a game of ‘Who’s the last Jedi?’

View photos Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley point fingers. (Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages) More

Everybody was stoked that John Boyega made it, after nearly being snowed in at Atlanta’s airport.

View photos Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and John Boyega (Finn). (Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages) More