Ice-T Says 2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Is “Basically Dead” Following Arrest

Ice-T has weighed in on the recent arrest and indictment of Duane “Keefe D” Davis in connection to the 1996 murder of late rap star Tupac Shakur. In an interview with AllHipHop, the West Coast rap legend gave his take on the latest development in the unsolved case, sharing his belief that Keffe D’s current legal troubles are of product of his own doing.

“My initial thought was ‘people talk too much,’” Ice-T said, referring to interviews Davis had done with DJ Vlad, Art of Dialogue, and other platforms in recent years. He also questioned why Keefe D had not been apprehended prior to the arrest given authorities’ knowledge of his involvement.

“I think L.A. knew exactly how this thing played out, I just don’t really understand why it took law enforcement so long, because if I say that I’m in a car with somebody that does something, I’m part of the crime. If I go over to your house and ask you for a gun and you give it to me and I go do it, you aided and abetted the crime,” he added.

The 65-year-old continued to blame Davis’ arrest and indictment on being too forthcoming about his connection to the death of Shakur, who was long believed to have been murdered by Davis’ nephew Orlando Anderson in a drive-by shooting following an altercation in Las Vegas. Shakur, who was shot multiple times on Sept. 7, 1996, ultimately succumbed to his injuries six days later on Sept. 13, 1996.

“So my point is that with all the interviews and all the books where dude just happened to say it 100 times on interviews he did. ‘I was in the car.’ He said it. No one else said it. He said it. So why? Why? Why would you say that if you didn’t want to get caught? So you know, I got no love for dude. It was a chain of events that should not have ever happened. It’s all out of my realm of understanding,” he reasoned.

The veteran actor concluded that the reputed gang member will likely die behind bars and that Davis’ own statements has made the prosecution’s job easier. “He names everybody else in the car,” Ice-T said “And now he’s basically dead. He’s gonna spend the rest of his life in prison all by his own hand. You don’t even need anybody to testify.”

Last month, Davis was arrested by Las Vegas Police after he was indicted by a Nevada grand jury on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. According to the Associated Press, if convicted, Davis could receive up to 20 additional years due to a sentencing enhancement predicated on his admitted gang activity. Law enforcement has not fingered Davis as being the gunman in the shooting, but say they believe he “orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”

Watch Keefe D speak on the murder of Tupac Shakur below.

