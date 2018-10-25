Ice-T arrested for toll evasion while driving brand-new sports car

Ice-T had a pretty good excuse for being late to work on Wednesday. The Law & Order: SVU star was arrested after he failed to pay a toll at the George Washington Bridge.
The rapper-turned-TV star was pulled over early Wednesday morning by Port Authority police in New York City after he tried crossing into the E-ZPass lane when he didn’t have a transponder. Ice-T (real name Tracy Lauren Marrow) was zipping by in his brand-new red McLaren sports car when he was spotted by cops. He was on his way to set when he was stopped.
The 60-year-old actor was charged with theft of services, issued a summons and was released on his own recognizance, according to People. He was also given a ticket for not having license plates and registration.
Coco’s hubby told TMZ that he simply forgot to put an E-ZPass in his new car — he apparently has seven transponders. He joked about the incident on social media, tweeting that the cops “went a little extra” by arresting him.
Cops went a little Extra. Coulda just wrote a ticket. In and out.. Moovin. https://t.co/C2YclAxY2m
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018
I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops… lol
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018
Ice-T, who plays Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on SVU, eventually made it to work, as he posted a photo from set.
Filming right now on the streets of Manhattan. SVU20 @philipwinchestr pic.twitter.com/00e2Wuh4N9
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018
And he was pretty surprised the incident was deemed so newsworthy.
Awww Man! This is serious big time CRIME! Chanel 7 News type shit! A traffic ticket. Lol Fem. pic.twitter.com/u1zQlEYi1w
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018
What I have noticed is that ANY slightly negative news about you.. Will bring your Haters out to party 🎉. Lol.
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018
Ice-T clapped back at someone who called him “cheap” over the toll incident.
Are you as Dumb as you look?? https://t.co/W3IhNFRPPZ
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018
Hopefully one of those seven transponders found its way into his new whip.
