Ice-T arrested for toll evasion while driving brand-new sports car

Ice-T had a pretty good excuse for being late to work on Wednesday. The Law & Order: SVU star was arrested after he failed to pay a toll at the George Washington Bridge.

The rapper-turned-TV star was pulled over early Wednesday morning by Port Authority police in New York City after he tried crossing into the E-ZPass lane when he didn’t have a transponder. Ice-T (real name Tracy Lauren Marrow) was zipping by in his brand-new red McLaren sports car when he was spotted by cops. He was on his way to set when he was stopped.

Ice-T attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28 in New York City.

The 60-year-old actor was charged with theft of services, issued a summons and was released on his own recognizance, according to People. He was also given a ticket for not having license plates and registration.

Coco’s hubby told TMZ that he simply forgot to put an E-ZPass in his new car — he apparently has seven transponders. He joked about the incident on social media, tweeting that the cops “went a little extra” by arresting him.

Cops went a little Extra. Coulda just wrote a ticket. In and out.. Moovin. https://t.co/C2YclAxY2m — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018

I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops… lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018

Ice-T, who plays Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on SVU, eventually made it to work, as he posted a photo from set.

Filming right now on the streets of Manhattan. SVU20 @philipwinchestr pic.twitter.com/00e2Wuh4N9 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018

And he was pretty surprised the incident was deemed so newsworthy.

Awww Man! This is serious big time CRIME! Chanel 7 News type shit! A traffic ticket. Lol Fem. pic.twitter.com/u1zQlEYi1w — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018

What I have noticed is that ANY slightly negative news about you.. Will bring your Haters out to party 🎉. Lol. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018

Ice-T clapped back at someone who called him “cheap” over the toll incident.

Are you as Dumb as you look?? https://t.co/W3IhNFRPPZ — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018

Hopefully one of those seven transponders found its way into his new whip.

