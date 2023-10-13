Ice Spice and Rema Bridge their Worlds on ‘Pretty Girl’

Ice Spice and Rema have released their first collaboration with “Pretty Girl” — a twinkling, poppy love song straddling the lanes of Ice’s “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress and Rema’s breakout single “Dumebi.”

It’s simple and full of delicate synths until breaking out into fluttering polyrhythmic percussion. “Haters super mad, we got them all livid/Thinking about my future, got you all in it/Shooting for the stars, the sky has no limit,” Ice Spice raps in one of her verses. Rema handles the hook: “Yeah, pretty girl, me no do kiss and tell,” he sings. The song has the producer tag of Ice Spice’s consistent collaborator Riot USA.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Ice Spice teased that the song was coming. The track arrives on the precipice of her Saturday Night Live debut, where she’ll be the musical guest while Pete Davidson hosts its first episode since shutting down for the writers’ strike in May.

Both Ice Spice and Rema have had massive years as young pop stars. Last month, Spotify announced that Rema’s “Calm Down” remix with Selena Gomez is the first track led by an African Artist to achieve a billion streams. He and Selena Gomez accepted the inaugural MTV VMA for Best Afrobeats in September as well — the same night Ice Spice won Best New Artist with hits like “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj and “Karma” with Taylor Swift under her belt.



As her star was rising with popular breakthrough “Munch,” Ice Spice told Rolling Stone last year that she was embracing her place as drill’s resident cool-girl. “‘Munch’ is bringing out the fun in drill,” she said. “It was a little serious before, a little violent sometimes, which is cool. I be bumping that rah-rah shit all day. But ‘Munch’ definitely brought out the zesty side of it. I want everybody to feel like a baddie.”

