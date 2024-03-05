Ice Spice Confirms Her Debut Album ‘Y2K’ Is Finished: Here’s What We Know

After Ice Spice broke into the scene with her blood-pumping “Munch (Feelin’ U)” in 2022, fans and critics alike have been waiting for a full-length effort from the Bronx-based rapper.

On Tuesday, Ice Spice (real name Isis Naija Gaston) confirmed the project was finished via social media where she succinctly wrote, “I finished recording y2k the album.” She also shared two images where she is seen rocking her signature ginger ringlets, wearing pink platform heels and a jean skirt with a red lollipop as an accessory. Her colorful garbs stand out from the background of the photo which is gloomy and dark.

It’s unclear whether these visual nods will make their way into the concept for her debut album, but in recent months, Ice Spice has spilled other details on the anticipated debut.

While the release date, tracklist, and even how many songs might be on it are completely unconfirmed, the artist told Variety in September that her go-to producer RiotUSA will be prominently featured in the credits with additional production from A Lau, who has worked with Jay Critch, Ski Mask the Slump God and others in the New York Drill scene. She also said she has plans to co-produce some of the tracks.

Despite telling Variety that the set would not feature a lot of A-list heavy hitters, Ice Spice did confirm in a January interview with the “Today” show that she has a “crazy collaboration” locked in for “Y2k.” She’s already released remixes and collaborations with Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Rema and PinkPantheress.

The only single she’s released this year so far is “Think U The Shit (Fart),” which went viral across TikTok before its Jan. 25 release. She told the “Today” show that the single was a “familiar sound and aura” for her, but that her forthcoming album will include that similar sound mixed in with genres she hasn’t experimented with before.

The record will build on what is already been a monumental 2024 for Ice Spice, who was nominated for four Grammys at the ceremony earlier this year. She is also set to receive a Billboard Women in Music Award on March 6.

See Ice Spice’s announcement post below.

