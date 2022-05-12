Ice Cube Signs New Multi-Picture Production Television And Film Deal

Ice Cube is set to make his on-screen return in a major way. The rapper/actor has inked a multi-picture production deal with Back on the Strip firm Luminosity Entertainment, according to Deadline. The deal is in association with 5120 Entertainment and SmokeyScreen. The 52-year-old will co-produce multiple feature films and TV shows.

“Excited to be working with Elie and his team to make some great movies, especially this one. Who couldn’t use me in their head?” Ice Cube said of Elie Samaha, the person who negotiated the deal for Luminosity along with Geno Taylor.

Ice Cube performs at the Draft Theater during the 2022 NFL Draft on April 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images

Mindy Small/Getty Images

“It is a privilege to be able to establish a partnership with an individual as talented and well versed as Cube,” explained Taylor. “Looking forward to building a successful partnership.”

The outlet reported the first project set to arrive from the deal is the comedy Cube in My Head. It’s described as following a hapless white guy who begins to hear the voice of the West Coast legend in his head after an accident and starts to turn his life around. Production is projected to start later this year. A release date has yet to be announced.

