IATSE Members Vote to Ratify Theatrical Touring Agreement After Initial Impasse

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) says it has reached and ratified an agreement with four non-union producers over a new theatrical touring agreement.

The so-called Bus & Truck Touring Agreement pertains to IATSE crew members working on tours presented by Big League Productions Inc., NETworks Presentations LLC, Crossroads Live North America, LLC, and Work Light Productions, LLC, all of whom are not Broadway League producers. As part of the new agreement, IATSE said it had won the right for single occupancy housing while on the road, which had been the sticking point in negotiations..

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Eighty-six percent of eligible IATSE members, who include technicians doing the electric work, carpentry and prop work on shows, voted to ratify the contract.

Other new items in the contract include additional compensation when members are moving shows between cities more than twice per week and when loading in sets occurs on the same day as a matinee performance. Members also received an increase in the number of guaranteed days off and increased annuity contributions.

These gains come after IATSE had warned of an impasse in negotiations, which union leaders said could have resulted in canceled tours, over the ask for single occupancy housing. Previously some tours had required members to share rooms.

The original agreement had expired in June 2022 and IATSE members were working via a bridge agreement, or interim contract, up until June 30, 2022.

“The ratification of this agreement reflects the importance of persistence and solidarity in securing improved conditions for entertainment workers,” says Matthew D. Loeb, International President, IATSE. “Despite the challenges, we have achieved an agreement with gains that respect the skilled and tireless work of our members.”

Story continues

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.