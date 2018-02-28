Iannucci hopeful The Death Of Stalin will get Russian release after election

Last month, the Russian Culture Ministry rescinded a permit allowing the film to be shown in cinemas.

Armando Iannucci remains optimistic that The Death Of Stalin will be granted a cinema licence in Russia.

The writer and director believes his satirical film exploring the aftermath of Josef Stalin’s death may be re-approved by the government following presidential elections in the country later this year.

Last month, the Culture Ministry rescinded a permit allowing the film to be shown in cinemas after communists and others criticised it as a mockery of Russian history.

View photos Jason Isaacs, Armando Iannucci, Andrea Riseborough, Michael Palin, Paul Whitehouse and David Schneider attending the UK premiere of The Death of Stalin (Ian West/PA) More

Iannucci said the film’s growing reputation due to the ban offered no consolation.

“I just feel sad,” he told the Press Association.

“There’s something weird about making something and then being told no one can see it.”

He added: “I think it might come back, I don’t think its done. Banning anything never works.

“We’re still waiting to hear … it’s still up in the air. I’m still hopeful.

Attention all UK patriots. Join loyal citizens throughout the nation and celebrate the impending release of #TheDeathOfStalin. Download first from Feb 19th, on DVD and Blu-ray Feb 26th https://t.co/3AD664MI2H — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) February 17, 2018

“Putin’s got the election and we know how he doesn’t like from anything outside affecting the country’s election so I think you’d have that first and then maybe beyond that we can get back in cinemas.”

Iannucci said the film – which stars the likes of Steve Buscemi, Jason Isaacs, Michael Palin and Jeffrey Tambor – may help Russians explore their history with the Soviet leader.

“It might help them to talk about it because my experience out there was it’s just been put to one side and not really discussed,” he said.

“I think there’s an element within the Putin government of because it was a revolution … he didn’t really want to celebrate the events of the revolution because that was all about overturning authority.

“So it might be healthy to see the other aspect of it,” he added.

Asked if the ban reflected the fragility of democracy across the world, Iannucci said: “It troubles me that politicians are instinctively trying to shut opposition down rather than disagreeing with opposition.”

– The Death of Stalin is available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital download now.