Ian Ziering Reveals He and Wife Erin Have Split, Says They Grew Apart Amid 'Hectic Work Schedules'

Ian Ziering and his wife Erin Kristine Ludwig have called it quits.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star, 55, announced on Thursday that he and Ludwig had decided to split after nine years of marriage.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” he wrote on Instagram. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart.”

Despite their split, Ziering had nothing but good things to say about his wife, whom he shares two daughters with — Mia Loren, 8, and Penna Mae, 6. “She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids,” he shared.

The actor, who played Steve Sanders on the hit ’90s show and its recent reboot BH90210, also explained that he was speaking out about the end of their marriage to set the record straight about any rumors that may be swirling around.

“It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational,” he wrote. “Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents.”

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls,” Ziering added, before signing his note, “Peace and love, Ian”

Ziering and Ludwig first started dating over Labor Day in 2009.

In Feb. 2010, the actor had confirmed to PEOPLE that he had popped the question to his girlfriend, who he said was working as a nurse at the time.

By May 2010, the pair had gotten married and revealed just five months later in October that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl. They welcomed their second daughter in 2013.

This will be the second marriage that has come to an end for Ziering. In 1997, he married model-actress Nikki Schieler Ziering, but they divorced in 2002.