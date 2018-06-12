Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Tributes to Their Late Dog Will Shatter Your Heart

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are mourning the death of their dog Ira after losing her to cancer. On Tuesday, the former Vampire Diaries actor posted a photo of him and Ira on Instagram along with a touching message. "At 12:11 PM PST this beautiful girl took her last breath. Quietly cancer had filled this amazing girl of mine and there was nothing any of us could do," Ian wrote. "Thank you for loving me like I've never known. I know you're here, your energy is here with us."

Nikki expressed similar sentiments, posting an Instagram album of her and Ira, as well as a beautiful note. "You've been my best friend for so long, and as I sit here and write you this letter, I still don't know if I am able to say goodbye. You are the definition of unconditional love my gorgeous girl," Nikki wrote. "Every chapter of my life feels like it wouldn't have been as special without you, and now I don't know how to let you go. I'm going to miss that goofy toothy grin, and watching you stretch your head up to the sky after every nap."

Nikki and Ian often shared photos with Ira on social media and Ian even started his own foundation called the Ian Somerhalder Foundation to empower youth to support animals and the environment. Our hearts go out to Nikki and Ian.