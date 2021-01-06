Ian McKellen: ‘So Happy’ Former ‘X-Men’ Co-Star Elliot Page Came Out as Transgender

Samson Amore
·3 min read

Sir Ian McKellen, one of the most influential openly gay actors in Hollywood, is supporting his former “X-Men” co-star Elliot Page after Page came out as transgender in December.

In a conversation with Attitude Magazine, McKellen said that in his experience as an actor who’s been openly gay since the 1980s, “Everything gets better [when you come out because you get self-confidence]. You get better in terms of relationships, friends of all sorts, family, if you’re lucky. And in my case, I think in every case, your acting is bound to change and improve.”

McKellen and Page met on the set of “X-Men: The Last Stand,” which debuted in theaters in 2006 and saw McKellen reprising his role as the super villain Magneto. Page joined that film as Kitty Pryde (also known as Shadowcat), and continued the role in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

McKellen told Attitude that when he first started working with Page, it was difficult for him to hear Page’s remarks in between take, and had to ask the younger actor to speak up.

Also Read: Why Dolly Parton Keeps Turning Down Requests to Guest Judge 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

“I remember Elliot Page, in one of the ‘X-Men’ [movies], sat as close as we are now. And I had to speak when they’d finished, and I couldn’t hear what they were saying. Nobody could hear what they were saying. So, I said, ‘Look, if you can’t speak up, would you mind when you’re finished speaking, just dropping your hand so I know when you’ve finished speaking?'”

McKellen went on to say that it now occurs to him that Page might have intentionally been hiding himself or having a difficult time communicating because of his yet-to-be-public queer and transgender identity. “Then they came out [as gay] years later and suddenly you couldn’t stop them talking. You heard everything,” McKellen said, referencing Page’s speech at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Time to THRIVE conference in February 2014.

As one of the U.K.’s (and the globe’s) most well-known gay actors and an outspoken advocate for queer and transgender rights, McKellen said he was disapointed in himself that he didn’t recognize Page’s struggles on set sooner and help him on his journey to coming out. McKellen, who came out as gay in 1988 after then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher passed a controversial law that prohibited the U.K.’s councils from funding art that showed same-sex relationships and forbade teachers from informing students about LGBTQ topics in schools. The legislation was rescinded in 2003, but McKellen was one of the first of the U.K.’s acting stars to vehemently oppose the issue.

McKellen said he’s glad that Page is now fully out as transgender.

“Now… they’re Elliot. And I’m so happy for Elliot, and so disappointed in myself that I didn’t detect what their difficulty was with communicating,” McKellen said.

Read original story Ian McKellen: ‘So Happy’ Former ‘X-Men’ Co-Star Elliot Page Came Out as Transgender At TheWrap

Latest Stories

  • 'We Can Be Heroes': Robert Rodriguez reveals surprising help he got to make Netflix hit

    "Spy Kids" and "Sharkboy and Lava Girl" writer-director Robert Rodriguez also explains why he alternates between family films and R-rated action.

  • Karlie Kloss says she ‘tried’ to convince in-laws Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump to reassess their politics

    Karlie Kloss says she’s “tried” to discuss politics with her in-laws, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

  • Fox's Prodigal Son Season Two Preview at Paley Front Row presented by Citi

    Paley Front Row presented by Citi (2021). Stars and creators of Fox's Prodigal Son (Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Keiko Agena, Frank Harts, Chris Fedak, and Sam Sklaver) gather with moderator Kevin Frazier to celebrate their show. Topics include: how COVID-19 affected season one, including their relief at having shot the finale first; the shocking twist in which Ainsley became her killer father's "child #1"; Jessica and Gil's complicated relationship; Dani's father/daughter bond with mentor Gil; Edrisa's sense of humor in disturbing scenarios; hints about an upcoming moment deemed "the funniest scene so far"; how the "twisted" writers invent unique and creative murders for each episode; Sheen's encounters with eager Welsh fans while in lockdown; Sage's study of Barbara Walters' interview tactics for Ainsley; Payne's awe at how much the show "can get away with"; the challenge of rehearsing together while safely masked; and assurances that the show won't be "subtle" with answers and reveals in season two.

  • Stephen Colbert blames Fox News, Republicans for fomenting 'insurrection' at Capitol

    Colbert acknowledged the part Trump played, but blamed Fox News and Republicans for appeasing the president’s falsehoods throughout his presidency.

  • New congresswoman sent children home prior to assault on Capitol: 'My motherly instincts said this doesn't feel right'

    Newly elected Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace revealed on "CNN Tonight With Don Lemon," that her children almost got caught up in chaos at the Capitol.

  • 'The Masked Dancer' Group B premiere features shocking fall, shocking reveal

    The Cotton Candy fell from the ceiling Wednesday, but it was "'90s icon" the Ice Cube who ultimately fell from grace.

  • Crystal Hefner Reveals She Almost Died During Cosmetic Surgery: 'I Lost Half the Blood in My Body'

    Crystal Hefner says she "almost didn’t make it through" the Oct. 16 procedure

  • MSNBC's Joy Reid says D.C. rioters would have been 'shackled, arrested or dead' had it been a Black Lives Matter protest

    Joy Reid also said that white Americans aren't afraid of cops.

  • Kim Kardashian Spotted Wearing Her Small Wedding Band amid Divorce Preparations from Kanye West

    On Tuesday, multiple sources told PEOPLE that a breakup is on the horizon for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who have been married for nearly seven years

  • Lauryn Hill Reveals Why Her Album Was Her First and Last: 'I Was Considered an Enemy'

    The Grammy winner released her solo debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1998

  • Rebecca Luker Died from ALS Complications, Says Husband: 'She Remained Positive and Kind Until the End'

    Rebecca Luker, a three-time Tony Award nominee, died on Dec. 23 months after receiving an ALS diagnosis

  • RuPaul on ‘Drag Race’ Casting First Trans Competitor: ‘Kids Have a Different Idea’ of Drag

    “RuPaul’s Drag Race” cast its first transgender male contestant in Season 13, and RuPaul finally spoke up on the show’s historic move, saying he supports the trans queen, Gottmik.Speaking as a guest on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday, RuPaul said he’s glad that Gottmik has a chance to compete in Season 13. RuPaul said it was important “to keep an open mind,” though at first he wasn’t sure how a transgender male contestant would fit into the drag world.“I walked into this thing with an idea of what drag is and the kids have a different idea. They keep changing it,” he said. “This season we have a trans man (Gottmik) who is on our show who is competing with the other drag queens and this man is fantastic. Fantastic! So, I keep moving with what the kids are doing.”Also Read: 'Drag Race's' First Trans Male Contestant on RuPaul's Support, Elliot Page's Coming OutGottmik turned heads on this season’s first episode of “Drag Race” Season 13 after winning a lip-sync showdown against Minnesota-based competitor Utica Queen — Gottmik won with a performance to the Lindsay Lohan song “Rumors.” On the next episode, Gottmik and the other lip-sync battle winners (Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Tina Burner and Symone) will write lyrics and perform and original dance to RuPaul’s “Condragulations” song.“I couldn’t be happier for RuPaul allowing me to come on this show and show that drag is literally for everyone,” Gottmik told TheWrap recently. “All you have to is audition and trust your drag. [RuPaul] knows drag is drag. You just have to trust yourself and kill it,” he said.The Season 13 premiere featuring Gottmik was the show’s most-watched episode ever, with roughly 1.3 million viewers tuned in. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Michelle Visage said on Instagram Monday, “we are over the moon about how much love you have for our show and the dolls! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS!”Check out RuPaul’s full conversation with Stephen Colbert below.Read original story RuPaul on ‘Drag Race’ Casting First Trans Competitor: ‘Kids Have a Different Idea’ of Drag At TheWrap

  • No, Those Rumors About Kanye West and Jeffree Star Aren’t True

    Following breaking news that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be heading for divorce, false rumors sprouted that the Grammy winner is involved with YouTube personality Jeffree Star.

  • No shortage of signs that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage was in trouble

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce is imminent, so they say, and we can’t deny there weren’t signs things were trending this way. A look back at a very messy last two years...

  • Ian McKellen: ‘So Happy’ Former ‘X-Men’ Co-Star Elliot Page Came Out as Transgender

    Sir Ian McKellen, one of the most influential openly gay actors in Hollywood, is supporting his former “X-Men” co-star Elliot Page after Page came out as transgender in December.In a conversation with Attitude Magazine, McKellen said that in his experience as an actor who’s been openly gay since the 1980s, “Everything gets better [when you come out because you get self-confidence]. You get better in terms of relationships, friends of all sorts, family, if you’re lucky. And in my case, I think in every case, your acting is bound to change and improve.”McKellen and Page met on the set of “X-Men: The Last Stand,” which debuted in theaters in 2006 and saw McKellen reprising his role as the super villain Magneto. Page joined that film as Kitty Pryde (also known as Shadowcat), and continued the role in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”McKellen told Attitude that when he first started working with Page, it was difficult for him to hear Page’s remarks in between take, and had to ask the younger actor to speak up.Also Read: Why Dolly Parton Keeps Turning Down Requests to Guest Judge 'RuPaul's Drag Race'“I remember Elliot Page, in one of the ‘X-Men’ [movies], sat as close as we are now. And I had to speak when they’d finished, and I couldn’t hear what they were saying. Nobody could hear what they were saying. So, I said, ‘Look, if you can’t speak up, would you mind when you’re finished speaking, just dropping your hand so I know when you’ve finished speaking?'”McKellen went on to say that it now occurs to him that Page might have intentionally been hiding himself or having a difficult time communicating because of his yet-to-be-public queer and transgender identity. “Then they came out [as gay] years later and suddenly you couldn’t stop them talking. You heard everything,” McKellen said, referencing Page’s speech at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Time to THRIVE conference in February 2014.As one of the U.K.’s (and the globe’s) most well-known gay actors and an outspoken advocate for queer and transgender rights, McKellen said he was disapointed in himself that he didn’t recognize Page’s struggles on set sooner and help him on his journey to coming out. McKellen, who came out as gay in 1988 after then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher passed a controversial law that prohibited the U.K.’s councils from funding art that showed same-sex relationships and forbade teachers from informing students about LGBTQ topics in schools. The legislation was rescinded in 2003, but McKellen was one of the first of the U.K.’s acting stars to vehemently oppose the issue.McKellen said he’s glad that Page is now fully out as transgender.“Now… they’re Elliot. And I’m so happy for Elliot, and so disappointed in myself that I didn’t detect what their difficulty was with communicating,” McKellen said.Read original story Ian McKellen: ‘So Happy’ Former ‘X-Men’ Co-Star Elliot Page Came Out as Transgender At TheWrap

  • Hear ye, hear ye: This stellar TV soundbar is somehow $170 off right now

    Let's all go to the movies—at home. This guy literally pumps up the volume, and it's a total steal at nearly 60 percent off.

  • Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorcing? 'Things have seemed over for months,' source says

    "She loves her family," an insider says of Kim and Kanye's looming divorce. "It's obviously a difficult decision."

  • Cyborg Cameo Written Out of ‘The Flash'; Role Played by Ray Fisher Won’t Be Recast

    “Justice League” actor Ray Fisher, who was offered a cameo role last June to appear as Cyborg in “The Flash” solo movie, publicly stated he did not want to be involved with the project via Twitter, hence the character of Cyborg has been written out of the screenplay and will not be recast, according to insiders with knowledge of the situation.Fisher publicly resigned from the role last week in his continuing beef with DC Films President Walter Hamada, who is overseeing “The Flash.” The actor tweeted on Dec. 30, “Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. He lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept. 4th hit-piece sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation.”Fisher added in his tweet, “I will not participate in any production associated with him.” Of note, Hamada did not oversee the “Justice League” production and was not the head of DC Films at the time, nor was he employed during the film’s initial release.Also Read: Walter Hamada Extends Deal as DC Films President Through 2023Hamada first joined DC Films back in 2018 and lead the division to the release of its highest-grossing film to date, 2018’s “Aquaman,” which banked over $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office. On Tuesday, it was announced that Hamada had reupped his deal as president until 2023. Fisher called the news “reactionary” in a tweet later that day.Fisher, in his only film role, first appeared as Cyborg in 2017’s “Justice League.” His final appearance as Cyborg will be in the “Justice League” Snyder Cut, which will premiere this spring on HBO Max.Fisher’s beef with DC Films and Hamada first surfaced last July, when the actor publicly accused “Justice League” director Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional” behavior on set. Fisher said Whedon’s behavior was enabled by then-DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns and by Jon Berg, former co-president of production at WB. Berg left the company in December 2017 as part of a “restructuring,” while Johns stepped down seven months later.Also Read: 'Justice League' Actor Ray Fisher Suggests He's Quitting as Cyborg in Beef With DC Films PresidentWarner Bros. launched an independent investigation in mid-August, a move initially celebrated by Fisher. But on Sept. 4, he criticized the company on Twitter, saying, “After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not.”In a counter-statement later that day, Warner Bros. denied Fisher’s accusation against Hamada and said the actor had never actually accused anyone of “actionable conduct.” The company also said Fisher refused to speak to the investigator despite multiple attempts to reach him.In a statement released on Dec. 11, WarnerMedia said it had concluded its investigation into accusations by Fisher of inappropriate conduct during the production of “Justice League.” The company said “remedial action” was taken, but declined to clarify what that means.Also Read: 'The Flash': Billy Crudup Back to Play Henry Allen in DC Superhero MovieThe plot of “The Flash” will introduce audiences to the idea of the multiverse, one of the core concepts underpinning DC Comics. For the non-fanboy set, the multiverse refers to a shifting number of alternate universes that coexist within the larger reality depicted in DC comics. Originally created to explain various contradictory changes the company’s characters experienced over decades, it allows several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact.For example, Ben Affleck’s Batman is not the only Caped Crusader who will return in “The Flash” — Michael Keaton will also return to his role of Batman from the 1989 Tim Burton film, as TheWrap first exclusively reported.Read original story Cyborg Cameo Written Out of ‘The Flash'; Role Played by Ray Fisher Won’t Be Recast At TheWrap

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Fox’s ‘Prodigal Son’ As A Lead For Season 2

    Oscar and Tony winner Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to star opposite Michael Sheen on the upcoming second season of Fox’s serial-killer thriller drama Prodigal Son. Zeta-Jones will appear in the latter half of the season as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, Claremont Psychiatrics’ resident MD. In Season 2, Dr. Martin Whitley (Sheen) is assigned to infirmary duty, […]

  • Katie Couric will guest host 'Jeopardy!' after the final Alex Trebek episodes air

    The former 'Today' co-anchor will be among a series of fill-ins after the final Alex Trebek episodes air.