IAG Signs ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ Showrunner Dara Resnik

Showrunner, writer and creator Dara Resnik has signed with Independent Artist Group for representation.

Resnik most recently exec produced and served as showrunner for Amazon and Blumhouse Television’s The Horror of Dolores Roach, based on this hit Gimlet podcast of the same name. Prior to that, she co-created and showran Home Before Dark for Apple TV+ and Paramount Television Studios, a drama inspired by real-life 13-year-old crime reporter Hilde Lysiak.

Resnik, who started her career in features, has been a prolific writer, producer, and showrunner in television for over 15 years. Her television experience, inspired by her vast range and love of fantastic characters, includes working as a co-EP on Marvel’s Daredevil, Joey Soloway’s I Love Dick for Amazon, and Jane the Virgin for The CW. Additional credits include Shooter, Castle, Mistresses, Pushing Daisies, and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

Between projects, Resnick teaches the next generation of writers including USC students from the Peter Stark Producing Program and the John Wells Division of Writing for Screen & Television, the Sundance labs, Veterans in Media and Entertainment, Rideback, and the U.S. State Department’s Middle East Media Initiative. She continues to be represented by Grandview and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

