Huzzah! Oregon Renaissance Faire back for feasting, jousting

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Sparks fly as knights clash sword against sword on dusty ground, well-cooked turkey legs lend their scent to the air, and a vibe that offers plenty of delight is punctuated by the occasional “Huzzah!”

That’s just a sampling of what will be open to discovery over three consecutive weekends in June. The Oregon Renaissance Faire returns to the fairgrounds of the Clackamas County Event Center in Canby. This year’s event will run June 1-2, 8-9, and 15-16.

“The Oregon Renaissance Faire is more than just an event – it’s an invitation to step into an entirely different world,” said Shana Casey, marketing director for the ORF. “With thrilling live entertainment, a bustling marketplace brimming with unique artisans, and interactive activities that transport you to a historic Scottish village, there’s no better way to escape the everyday hustle and immerse yourself in magic and merriment. Every corner is brimming with wonder, offering fun for all ages.

“Whether you’re seeking laughter, excitement, or simply a place to let your imagination roam free, the Oregon Ren Faire is where you’ll find it,” she added.

As always, there will be a host of artisans and merchants, entertainment, food, and plenty more.

