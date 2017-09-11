Hurricane Irma Shuts Down Film & TV Production Across Georgia; ‘Walking Dead’, Marvel Pair Among Paused

Film and television production in Georgia has ground to a halt as Hurricane Irma continues to wreak havoc on the state, where the governor has expanded Sunday’s state of emergency to include all 159 counties.

Production on AMC’s The Walking Dead and two of Marvel’s features shooting at Pinewood Studios – Avengers 4 and Ant-Man And The Wasp – have been shuttered, but sources say they hope to resume filming Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on weather conditions and recommendations from state officials. AMC’s Lodge 49, its upcoming drama series, was also shut down today.

20th TV confirmed it shut down its three Fox series shooting in Georgia – Star and the upcoming The Resident and Marvel’s Gifted. CBS Studios also has shut down production on three CBS drama series that shoot in the area: MacGyver and the upcoming Valor and Dynasty.

The film Boy Erased halted production today but may resume filming tomorrow, depending on the situation. The CW/Warner Bros. TV’s The Originals, now in its fifth and final season, cancelled filming today, and The Quad halted production today but hopes to resume Wednesday.

The SAG-AFTRA offices in Atlanta and Miami were closed today, and the Miami office will remain closed tomorrow. There’s been very little film or TV production going on in Florida, however, since the state got rid of its tax incentives last year.

