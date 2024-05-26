Huntsville reality TV star arrested on DUI charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville reality TV star was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on Saturday.

According to the Madison County inmate booking website, 45, year-old Maurice Scott was booked into jail shortly after 12 p.m. for a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Booking records indicate that authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Scott. Scott is a reality TV star on “Love and Marriage: Huntsville.”

Scott was given a $5,000 bond. Love and Marriage: Huntsville premiered back in 2019.

