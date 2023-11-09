Hunger Games: Stars hit red carpet for world premiere of latest instalment

Stars of Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes have hit the red carpet for its world premiere.

Actress Rachel Zegler greeted screaming fans as the cast celebrated the upcoming film's release in London.

The latest instalment of the billion-dollar film franchise comes after an eight-year gap.

The night marked the first blockbuster premiere since Hollywood actors ended their four-month strike, which stopped actors promoting films.

Zegler was joined on the red carpet by co-stars Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer and Josh Andres Rivera, actors who grew up watching the previous films and reading the books.

Hunter Schafer wore a gold Prada two piece

Tom Blyth plays Panem's tyrannical ruler Coriolanus Snow

Speaking to BBC News about making the film, Zegler said: "I just wanted to do a good service to me and my 12-year-old self that loved the films. And it was just such a joy to get to do that."

"It's unbelievable," said Schafer, a trans actress who found fame starring in HBO's Euphoria. "I don't think 13-year-old me could have comprehended what I'm feeling now."

The fifth instalment of the movies, based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling books, is set 64 years before the first Hunger Games movie.

It sees British actor Blyth play the young Coriolanus Snow aged 18, who goes on to become the tyrannical president of dystopian nation Panem - a post-apocalyptic version of America.

West Side Story actress Zegler stars as the Games tribute Lucy Gray Baird.

After waiting since the early hours Hunger Games superfan Cyrille Herman got to meet Rachel Zegler

Josh Andrés Rivera opted for a Dolce & Gabanna suit

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is the fifth Hunger Games film

Young fans queued and braved the rain to get a chance to meet the stars at the premiere, as influencers, former Love Island contestants and drag queens turned up for the screening.

Jenifer Bawden, who made costumes inspired by the film for the occasion, said: "We got here at 05:20 in the morning, it was a lot. We're from Bournemouth.

"The films are so well translated from the book to the film, so I'm very excited to see how they do it this time."

Describing the new film estimated to have cost $100m (£82m), director Francis Lawrence said: "It's a very different kind of movie, very much a Hunger Games movie, but a very different kind of story and different characters."

The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide on 17 November.

Director Francis Lawrence said he and producers will get talking about another Hunger Games movie

Cast of the film