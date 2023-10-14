The “Hunger Games” Director Admitted He “Totally Regrets” Splitting “Mockingjay” Into Two Movies, And The Fans Have A Lot To Say

Director realized the fans had every right to have mixed feelings over the final Hunger Games book being divided into two different movies.

Francis directed the film adaptations of ' science fiction dystopian novels Catching Fire and Mockingjay, the second and third novels. Gary Ross directed the first adaptation.

The Hunger Games was among the highest-grossing franchises and garnered a very intense following.

The 52-year-old filmmaker returned to direct the upcoming origin story, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and now he's addressing history with the film franchise.

Other notable film adaptions he's directed included Constantine, I Am Legend, and Water for Elephants. 

In a new People interview, Francis admitted he regrets splitting the final book into Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014) and Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015), which is quite validating for the fandom.

It was announced in July 2012 that the film would be separated into two films, similar to the final entries of the Harry Potter and Twilight series.

"I totally regret it. I totally do," Francis said. "I'm not sure everybody does, but I definitely do." He recognized that while the trilogy's final novel was robust enough to be two halves with their "own separate dramatic questions" and arcs, he understands why fans were angry about the delay between the films' releases.

"What I realized in retrospect — and after hearing all the reactions and feeling the kind of wrath of fans, critics, and people at the split — is that I realized it was frustrating," he added. "And I can understand it."

<div><p>"In an episode of television, if you have a cliffhanger, you have to wait a week, or you could just binge it, and then you can see the next episode. But making people wait a year, I think, came across as disingenuous, even though it wasn't," he said. "Our intentions were not to be disingenuous."</p></div><span> Lions Gate / Â©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection</span>

"In truth, we got more on the screen out of the book than we would've in any of the other movies because you're getting close to four hours of screen time for the final book," Francis expressed. "But, I see and understand how it frustrated people."

And that's true. The fans, critics, and everyone involved had mixed feelings about Mockingjay being spread out into two movies. Some people definitely weren’t a fan of the split:

And other folks were surprisingly cool with it:

