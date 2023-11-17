'The Hunger Games' Cast & Crew Answer Superfans' Burning Questions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Josh Andrés Rivera and Hunter Schafer and director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson answer burning questions from our audience full of superfans, including who would be the sole survivor and first one out IRL, and what they would each do as their special talent to get a sponsor.