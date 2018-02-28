Hundreds gather for rally in Melbourne to say 'Wow' like Owen Wilson

Quite what Owen Wilson thinks about this, we can’t imagine.

But on Monday, several hundred people assembled in Melbourne for a rally in which his distinctive manner of saying the word ‘wow’ was vigorously celebrated.

The Say Wow Like Owen Wilson event called for a ‘group wow’ from attendees at Federation Square, the online invitation adding: “Let’s put some positivity out there into the world! Let’s marvel at the beauty and Wonder of this incredible planet we live on, and let’s WOW like Owen Wilson!”

21-year-old student Nicolas Zoumboulis was behind the gathering, and runs a Facebook page called Owen Wilson Wowposting.

“I have been running this Owen Wilson Wowposting page for quite some time, and something that started out on a whim, as just another joke, very quickly snowballed into an international phenomenon!” he told PA.

“Ultimately I just really want to put some ‘positive energy’, as Owen likes to say, out into the world. In these times I think something as silly as getting together and saying ‘Wow’ can have a positive effect and I’d like to see everyone come together!

“If I can remind people that this world we are lucky to inhabit is beautiful, and to embrace that like Owen does in his movies by saying ‘Wow’, then I’ll be happy.





So there was a bunch of people last night gathered at Fed Square to say “wow” like Owen Wilson. Yep, that’s Melbourne! pic.twitter.com/LnNHWrUZ28 — Fifi, Fev and Byron (@fififevandbyron) February 26, 2018





“I have always enjoyed doing impressions, sometimes a bit too much, and Owen Wilson was a favourite. I became obsessed with doing his voice about a year ago, and I was pushed by people to start a meme page.

“It gives me great joy to see the engagement from people, and the simple laughs it brings them on a weekly basis.”

Numbers in attendance are not certain, but according to the event’s Facebook page, 3,600 said they would definitely attend, while 14,000 registered themselves ‘interested.

Wilson’s unofficial catchphrase has become something of a meme in recent years, with the actor having uttered the phrase variously in his movies.

He even discussed the matter on the Ellen DeGeneres show last year, after being shown a video featuring cats saying ‘wow’ like him that had been posted online.

His response?

“Wow.”

