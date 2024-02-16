Human Remains Found at Bottom of Cliff Identified as Retired Nurse Missing for Over 3 Months

The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office confirmed that remains found on Lenox Mountain in Massachusetts belonged to Susan Lockwood

Human remains found on Lenox Mountain in Massachusetts have been identified as belonging to Susan Lockwood, a 66-year-old retired nurse who was reported missing in late October 2023.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that Lockwood's remains had been "positively identified" by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner over three months after she was last seen on Oct. 30.

The positive identification comes days after a hiker discovered a hiking boot with "evidence of human remains found off a trail" on the mountain after the hiker's dog began sniffing something in the woods, per the DA's office.

Massachusetts State Police then resumed a search for Lockwood on Feb. 9 and recovered the boot, before turning it over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"State Police noted that the hiking boot was found in the radius of the area they had conducted a focused searches for Susan Lockwood after she had gone missing," the DA's office noted in a release.

In the following days, the State Police Special Emergency Response Team resumed a search for remains in the area on Feb. 11 and then on Feb. 12, a State Police Trooper and a K-9 partner located "evidence of clothing and human remains" at the bottom of a cliff.



"The trooper recovered a fully intact skull along with other human remains and personal items. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the items to process them and make an identification," the DA's office noted. "On Wednesday, February 14th, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the remains as those of Susan Lockwood’s based on dental records."

While the cause and manner of Lockwood's death remains "undetermined," police do not suspect foul play. The DA's office has been in contact with Lockwood’s husband.

The discovery comes months after Lockwood was reported missing last fall. The Birkshire Eagle reports that the retired nurse's car was first discovered on Reservoir Road, and that her husband Dan Davison said she was struggling with anxiety before going missing.

Her hat was reportedly found on the first day of searches, which featured infrared cameras, drones and assets from State Police Air Wing unit, per the outlet.

"District Attorney Shugrue is grateful for the dedicated work of law enforcement and emergency response personnel. He sends his sincerest condolences to Ms. Lockwood’s husband, family, and friends."

