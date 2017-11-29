Human Flow's Ai Weiwei interview: I turned on my iPhone camera and started filming refugees

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is still best known in Britain for filling the turbine hall of Tate Modern with millions of “sunflower seeds” for a 2010 exhibition. These seeds all looked identical but actually were all hand-made, tiny pieces of porcelain with their own little grooves and idiosyncrasies. It is easy to be reminded of these seeds in his epic new feature documentary, Human Flow. The film, shot in 23 countries, has several high angle shots of men, women and children in tented villages, or in boats, or in long files, walking down endless roads. They are among the 65 million refugees in the world today who have been forcibly displaced from their homes. In Human Flow, Ai Weiweil is telling some of their stories.

Speaking the day after the world premiere at the Venice Festival, the 60 year old Berlin-based artist proves a disconcerting interviewee. Before you can ask a question, he takes your photograph. He doesn’t ask for permission and he doesn’t explain his reasons for doing so. He’s softly spoken and thoughtful in his responses to questions.

Human Flow, Ai Weiewei explains, began in very modest fashion. He likes to tackle new projects from a position of near ignorance; to “come from zero,” as “innocent as a new born person.” In this case, he had visited the Greek island of Lesbos with his son. They were on holiday when he saw scenes which rendered him speechless.

“You are on this beautiful beach and then you see a dinghy boat, peacefully approaching the port right in front of us. I turned on my iPhone camera and started filming. What I saw was shocking and unbelievable - a baby being handed out (of the dinghy), women climbing out. There was nobody there to receive them. I started to hear their stories. They had to walk 70 hours to reach the point where they can register. They sleep on the road. They are sitting in the rain. That made me so curious. They (the refugees) are proud people. They have dignity. They’re not beggars.”

The scene was like something “out of cinema, not real life.” The refugees arriving on the beach didn’t speak the same language as the Greeks and couldn’t communicate with them. It was as if they had arrived from Mars.

Ai Weiwei tried to make sense of what he was seeing but was too “badly equipped” to do so. He was, though, intensely curious. He comes from China, a “communist country” with limited horizons. He had grown up with little material wealth and with severe restrictions on freedom of expression. His father, the poet Ai Qing, had been badly mistreated during the Cultural Revolution and forced to spend 20 years in exile “in a very remote area.”

