Hulu Sets Docuseries On Fyre Festival Debacle

The 2017 luxury music festival that seemed too good to be true and ultimately became a disaster is the subject of a new Hulu docuseries. It will stream the untitled project about the Fyre Festival and produce along with the Cinemart, Billboard and Mic.

Set for a 2019 premiere, the series recounts the events leading up to and during the Bahamian festival, as well as its eventual collapse and aftermath. The show will feature interviews with inside sources ranging from local Bahamians and stranded festivalgoers to vendors, investors and others.

Organized by Fyre Media founder Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, the Fyre Festival was supposed to be an ultra-luxury concert experience that was plagued from the get-go by myriad problems with security, accommodations and fan and artist relations. It descended into chaos, leaving its attendees furious and spawning numerous lawsuits. Hulu said the docuseries will serve as a cautionary tale for the millennial generation about the corruptive power of ambition, social media and instant gratification in a digital age.

The Cinemart will head production with directors Jenner First and Julia Willoughby Nason and executive producer Michael Gasparro. John Amato and Dana Miller will executive produce for Billboard, with Angela Freedman and Sharmi Ghandi exec producing for Mic.

