Hulu Drops Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reality Show After Multiple Allegations Of Sexual Assault

Hulu has said thanks but no thanks to a reality show that would have featured the family of Sean “Diddy” Combs, Deadline has confirmed.

The project from James Corden’s production company was in the early stages when the decision was made to bag it after multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault were filed against the mega-producer.

On December 6, Deadline reported the most recent allegations against Combs. He was accused of sex trafficking and participating in the gang rape of an 11th grader, aka Jane Doe, in 2003.

“Ms. Doe has lived with her memories of this fateful night for 20 years, during which time she has suffered extreme emotional distress that has impacted nearly every aspect of her life and personal relationships,” said the complaint filed in New York courts Wednesday by the Wignor firm. “Given the brave women who have come forward against Ms. Combs and Mr. Pierre in recent weeks, Ms. Doe is doing the same.”

The case was filed after Combs’ former girlfriend Cassandra Ventura settled her suit against the artist just before Thanksgiving. Jane Doe filed her claim under NYC’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act with the help of attorney Doug Wignor, who has represented several plaintiffs like Ventura in high profile sexual assault cases over the years.

Two other assault claims against Combs were done under New York’s Adult Survivor’s Act, which expired at the end of last month.

The Los Angeles Times was first to report the news about Combs.

