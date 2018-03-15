The Hulk stops traffic in Blackpool as superheroes arrive at Madame Tussauds

A model of the Marvel character came face-to-face with a Blackpool tram.

Superhero The Hulk has caused chaos in Blackpool as part of a Madame Tussauds stunt.

The feared giant green character stopped traffic in the seaside town as part of the museum’s launch of its Marvel superheroes area.

A model of The Hulk came face-to-face with a Blackpool tram beneath the town’s famous tower ballroom.

He will be joined by fellow Marvel characters Thor and Spiderman in the £1m addition to the attraction.

Matthew Titherington, manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “We are thrilled to announce the addition of Marvel Super Heroes to the attraction, in an amazing UK first.

“The new area will be a must-visit destination for all Marvel fans, offering the chance to get up close and personal to their favourite characters from the big screen.”