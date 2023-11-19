Hulk Hogan's son arrested for DUI in Florida

Nicholas Bollea, the son of wrestler Hulk Hogan, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence in Florida.

Bollea was arrested by Clearwater Police and booked into jail at 3:55 a.m. in booking information obtained by Fox News Digital.

His offense description was listed as "driving under the influence (refusal)" under the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office subject charge report.

Nick Bollea, Hulk Hogans son, was arrested Saturday morning by Clearwater Police.

Authorities conducting a separate traffic stop attempted to signal Bollea to "move over" while he was approaching the median lane. However, "Bollea did not vacate the median and did not reduce speed by 20 MPH under the posted speed limit," according to an arrest affidavit. Bollea was clocked going over 51 MPH in a posted 40 MPH zone.

An officer then proceeded after Bollea's black Dodge Ram pickup truck and conducted a traffic stop for a "violation of the mover over law."

He refused a "BRAC" test, and a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" was detected on his breath, per the report. His eyes were listed as "bloodshot, glassy" and his balance was "swaying, unsteady."

"Bollea did show signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests," the affidavit listed.

Bollea showed "signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests" in Clearwater, Florida.

Hulk's family had a reality show for two years on VH1 called "Hogan Knows Best."

Nicholas, who goes by "Nick" and appears to host Monday night karaoke at his dad's "Hogan's Hangout" restaurant and bar, was charged with a misdemeanor.

He was released on a $500 surety bond at 7:30 p.m.

Further details surrounding the arrest are not yet clear.

A representative for Hogan did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Nick appeared in court on reckless driving charges in 2008, and was sentenced to 8 months in jail.

Bollea was sentenced to eight months in jail in 2008 after pleading no contest to charges of reckless driving involving serious bodily injury stemming from a car collision in 2007 when he was 17.

Clearwater Police said Bollea was racing his father's 1998 Toyota Supra against a Dodge Viper on Aug. 26 when the car Bollea was driving struck a curb, spun across two lanes of traffic and slammed rear-end first into a palm tree.

His passenger, John Graziano — a 22-year-old Marine who served in Iraq — was critically injured.

Shortly before Nick was sentenced, the Graziano family sued the Hogans for negligence – one count of negligence against Hogan's son, Nick Bollea, three counts of negligence against Terry Bollea (Hogan), one against Linda Bollea (Bollea's mother and Hogan's wife) and a final count against Daniel Jacobs, the driver of the Dodge Viper that Bollea was racing.

Nick pleaded no contest in 2007 to reckless driving involving serious bodily injury following a street racing crash when he was 17.

The Graziano family claimed that Hogan and Linda Bollea should have known that their son was a reckless driver, and were also aware that their son was drinking on the day of the crash.

A settlement was reached weeks before going to trial in 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





