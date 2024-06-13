Hulk Hogan Launches His Own ‘Real American’ Beer

Hulk Hogan is launching his own beer brand with very familiar branding.

After conquering the wrestling world (although not doing so well in the Pasta world), he is trying his hand at launching his own beer. The beer is called Real American Beer, taken from his WWE theme song of the same name.

The “premium American-made easy-drinking light lager” will be available in 17 different states. It features the WWE Hall of Famer’s first foray into the premier beer market. He follows fellow WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, who has had great success with his Broken Skull IPA.

The beer will be launched with a number of retail partners. These include ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Albertsons, Safeway, Sam’s Club, Total Wine & More and Walmart.

Real American Beer boasts a 4.2% ABV, and a “well-balanced taste”. In a press-release, Hulk Hogan professed to wanting to bring America together with his beer.

“Real American Beer is bringing America together, one beer at a time,” said Hulk Hogan. “We’ve formed an all-star team to make it happen”. He added, “I’m excited to introduce Real American Beer to fans and beer lovers everywhere.”

Hulk Hogan Teamed Up With Terri Francis For The Venture

With his Real American Beer, Hogan has teamed up with Terri Francis for the rollout. Francis joins the company as the CEO, following her role as an executive at The Not Company.

In the press release for the beer on GlobalNewsWire, they wrote:

“The co-founder of Real American Beer, Hulk Hogan has cemented his status as a legendary icon. With a career spanning more than four decades, he successfully transitioned “Hulkamania” and his brand into numerous successful business ventures, resonating with a broad worldwide audience.”

“Alongside Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer is led by proven leaders from the beverage and CPG sectors. Terri Francis joins as CEO following her tenure as a top-level executive at The Not Company, a pioneering CPG and AI food technology company. Before NotCo, Terri was a Vice President of the investment and innovation group within Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer.”

