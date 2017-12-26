Hugh Jackman tried his hand at cricket commentary – and of course he nailed it

His attempts at singing the commentary didn’t go down quite so well, though.

Not content with being an award-winning actor, Hollywood superstar and all-round great guy, Hugh Jackman has tried his hand at cricket commentary.

The 49-year-old Wolverine star found his way into the Channel 9 comm box during the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and England in Melbourne.

Jackman was born in Sydney and is known to be a big cricket fan.

He dropped in on the five-match series with Australia already having an unassailable 3-0 lead to reclaim the Ashes.

And he was treated to a sight every Australian was keen to see at the Melbourne Cricket Ground – a David Warner century and another dominant performance from his side.

Some of the assembled cricket media were a little starstruck by his presence.

Hugh Jackman is in the @triplemcricket commentary box. I repeat. Hugh Jackman is in the @triplemcricket commentary box. #excited pic.twitter.com/QZVMclZbEL — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) December 26, 2017

But if cricket journalists were unsettled by the presence of a Hollywood superstar, Jackman himself seemed perfectly at home in his new surroundings alongside commentators Mark Nicholas and Michael Clarke.

Jackman, who is promoting a new musical film called The Greatest Showman, also went behind the mic on Triple M radio – where he didn’t seem quite so comfortable.

He even attempted to sing part of the action, which didn’t go down too well with commentator Gus Worland.

A solid commentary effort by @RealHughJackman, but he certainly had some strong feedback from the @triplemcricket team! 😂😂 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/0VKyKolawQ — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 26, 2017

But overall, cricket fans seemed impressed.

Hugh Jackman is already in my top five Channel Nine commentators. #Ashes — Brett Sprigg (@BrettSprigg) December 26, 2017

The Greatest Showman was released on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Australia will resume on the second day of the fourth Test on 244 for three.