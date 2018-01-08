Hugh Jackman may have lost the Golden Globe, but his reaction won the whole show

The awkward moment Hugh Jackman lost the Golden Globe to James Franco has been immortalised online.

The usually chipper Aussie star let his mask slip for a brief moment during the ceremony for the 75th Golden Globes while James Franco was giving a speech after being awarded the winner of Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

Jackman was nominated for ‘The Greatest Showman’ (NBC/Golden Globes) More

Jackman had been nominated for his performance as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, but it was Franco’s turn as hapless filmmaker Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist that garnered the glory.

Jackman’s face went from Showman to no man faster than you could say “razzle dazzle”. Watch the awkward moment in the video below around the 1:24m mark.

Oh, hai! It took a while, but @TommyWiseau just made it on the stage at the #GoldenGlobes as James Franco accepts his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. pic.twitter.com/9ticZ4cHVb — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018





Hugh Jackman’s face upon seeing he lost Best Actor for his circus musical to James Franco imitating Tommy Wiseau is my new favorite reaction image to everything ever.#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/f5zH4Rgky4 — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 8, 2018





His reaction prompted a flurry of good-natured Twitter reactions, many of which commiserated the Wolverine actor for his loss.

When your waiter takes your plate away before you’ve finished #HughJackman #GoldenGlobes2018 pic.twitter.com/7XVglROVB1 — ❄️ Happy New Year’s Jay ❄️ (@jayrotoole) January 8, 2018









During his speech, James Franco invited Tommy Wiseau on stage before awkwardly blocking him from speaking into the microphone. Franco plays Wiseau, the writer-director-star of cult so-bad-it’s-good The Room, in The Disaster Artist and this Golden Globes win may give him a late Oscars boost.

Earlier in the day Jackman had shared dinner with Franco along with other Globes contender Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet, Steve Carell, Richard Jenkins, Tom Hanks, Gary Oldman, Ansel Elgort, Daniel Kaluuya, and Sam Rockwell which resulted in this epic, star-studded photo.





Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman is in UK cinemas now.

