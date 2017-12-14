Hugh Jackman is doing a live TV ad for The Greatest Showman

Really kicking showmanship up a notch, Hugh Jackman and his cast-mates from the forthcoming movie The Greatest Showman, will broadcast the ‘first ever live movie commercial’ this weekend.

During the interval of A Christmas Story Live going out on Fox – a festive musical starring Maya Rudolph – Jackman will be joined by Zac Efron and Zendaya for the ambitious ad.

Michael Gracey, who has directed the movie, which focuses on the life of circus legend P.T. Barnum, will helm the ad as it happens.

As well as the stars, it will also incorporate 150 dancers and a ‘360 degree shoot’, spanning its two-and-a-half minutes on screen on Sunday night.

“As we continue to drive innovation in both our programming and ad products, we are thrilled to be working in partnership with our sister film studio in this exciting live holiday event,” said Fox.

“We can’t wait to watch as Hugh, Zac, Zendaya and Keala make history and unwrap the first-ever live theatrical commercial on Fox’s air.”

Despite not arriving until December 20 in the US and Boxing Day in the UK, the movie has already scooped Golden Globe nominations, for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor – Comedy or Musical for Jackman and Best Original Song.

It also stars Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Keala Settle. You can check out the trailer below.

