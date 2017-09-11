Hugh Jackman, Joss Whedon, Others Pay Tribute to Wolverine Co-Creator Len Wein

Tributes poured in on Sunday for Len Wein, who died Sunday at age 69 after creating a plethora of comics universe characters including Wolverine and Swamp Thing.

“Blessed to have known Len Wein. I first met him in 2008. I told him – from his heart, mind & hands came the greatest character in comics,” tweeted Hugh Jackman, who first played Wolverine in 200o’s “X-Men” and in numerous films that followed including last winter’s “Logan.”

“The Avengers” director Joss Whedon also credited Wein for helping to kickstart “the modern comic book era with its most powerful metaphor.”





Blessed to have known Len Wein. I first met him in 2008. I told him – from his heart, mind & hands came the greatest character in comics. pic.twitter.com/cFqL1uy0JV — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 11, 2017









Wein helped revive the X-Men series and was responsible for such beloved X-Men characters as Storm, Nightcrawler and Colossus.

And Kevin Smith reminded the Twitterverse of one of his favorite Wein creations, Swamp Thing.





R.I.P. to comic book legend LEN WEIN, co-creator of not only Wolverine but also one of my favorite characters of all time, the Swamp Thing. — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 11, 2017









Here are some more tributes to the comics legend:





Co-created Wolverine & the new X-men. Co-kickstarted the modern comic book era with its most powerful metaphor. And more. RIP Len Wein. pic.twitter.com/TSiWChvfdI — Joss Whedon (@joss) September 10, 2017











Len Wein, co-creator of WOLVERINE and SWAMP THING & more responsible for the x-men you love than he gets credit for. Thank you. #RIP — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) September 10, 2017











I just learned that my friend and writing inspiration @LenWein passed away this morning. My love and condolences to his wife, @mcvalada. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 10, 2017











RIP the great #LenWein. He co-created Wolverine & Swamp Thing, both of which gave me a living as a writer & endless pleasure as a reader. — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) September 10, 2017











RIP the brilliant Len Wein. He co-created Wolverine, Swamp Thing, Storm, and so many other iconic characters. Thanks for all of your work. pic.twitter.com/333GyJQQAb — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 10, 2017











Len Wein is gone. Everytime I got to hang out with him, his smile lit the room. He lives in my memory in my cabana at Convergence. RIP pic.twitter.com/owVAiR1j8K — Harry Knowles (@headgeek666) September 10, 2017









