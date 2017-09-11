    Hugh Jackman, Joss Whedon, Others Pay Tribute to Wolverine Co-Creator Len Wein

    Tributes poured in on Sunday for Len Wein, who died Sunday at age 69 after creating a plethora of comics universe characters including Wolverine and Swamp Thing.

    “Blessed to have known Len Wein. I first met him in 2008. I told him – from his heart, mind & hands came the greatest character in comics,” tweeted Hugh Jackman, who first played Wolverine in 200o’s “X-Men” and in numerous films that followed including last winter’s “Logan.”

    “The Avengers” director Joss Whedon also credited Wein for helping to kickstart “the modern comic book era with its most powerful metaphor.”




    Also Read: Len Wein, Wolverine Co-Creator and 'X-Men' Reviver, Dies at 69

    Wein helped revive the X-Men series and was responsible for such beloved X-Men characters as Storm, Nightcrawler and Colossus.

    And Kevin Smith reminded the Twitterverse of one of his favorite Wein creations, Swamp Thing.




    Here are some more tributes to the comics legend:



















     

