Hugh Jackman Eyes ‘Bad Education’ as Next Pic From ‘La La Land’ Producer Fred Berger

Hugh Jackman looks to have found his next project as the A-list star is in talks to star in the Automatik pic “Bad Education.”

“I Think We’re Alone Now” scribe Mike Makowsky penned the script. Cory Finley, who recently directed the Sundance darling “Thoroughbreds,” will direct.

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, the script, which insiders say has an “Election” feel, is based on true events that Makowsky experienced at his high school.

“La La Land” producer Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik will produce alongside Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev and Oren Moverman of Sight Unseen.

Following a busy 2017, which included the release of two box office hits, “Logan” and “The Greatest Showman,” as well as shooting Jason Reitman’s “The Front Runner,” Jackman took his time in finding that next feature. Over the past couple of weeks, he began to lean toward “Bad Education.”

“The Greatest Showman” recently crossed $400 million in worldwide box office and Jackman recently announced on Twitter that the soundtrack has gone platinum. “Logan,” Jackman’s final outing as Wolverine, earned more then $600 million worldwide as well as earning an Oscar nom for best adapted screenplay.

Jackman can be seen next in “The Front-Runner,” based on the true story of American senator Gary Hart’s presidential campaign in 1988 which is derailed when he is caught in a scandalous love affair. The pic bows later this year and is expected to be a big awards season player.

He is repped by WME.

