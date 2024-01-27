Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife ‘Still Loves’ Him Even Though Their ‘Romance Is Over’

Hugh Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, reportedly "still loves" him despite their divorce and "purposely tries to forget" that their romance has ended.

The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement in September, noting that their "journey is now shifting," and they decided to break up in order to pursue their "individual growth."

Deborra-Lee Furness 'Still Loves' Hugh Jackman

MEGA

Furness may have separated from Jackman, but she still reportedly loves her former beau, whom she was married to for over 27 years and shares two kids with.

According to a report, the actress finds it "very daunting" to "pursue life" without the "X-Men" star by her side. However, "leaning into her work" has made it easier for Furness and has been her "saving grace."

A source added, "It has been very daunting to pursue life without Hugh, she still loves him even though she knows that their romance is over."

They continued, "It is every emotion every day. Happy, sad, mad, confused - and she even purposely tries to forget it is even over [sometimes], whatever makes her feel better at the moment. She is taking it day by day but don't feel too bad for her. She is also a very strong woman and will get through it."

The source told the news outlet that despite how challenging the separation has been for Furness, she is still "excited" to find "love again."

Deborra-Lee Furness Is Leaning Into Her Work For Her 'Saving Grace'

MEGA

The insider further told the publication that Furness has found other means to manage the heartbreak she feels due to her separation from Jackman. They noted that the actress now leans into her work as her "saving grace" as she navigates being single again.

"She's taking things slow and steady but trying to embrace her new normal," the source said. "Instead of romance, she has leaned into work as her saving grace as she moves forward with life without Hugh."

They added, "She is eager and excited, along with being apprehensive, to dive into a relationship and love again. She has to find herself again, and then everything else will fall into place. It will take some time but she is getting better every day."

During their long marriage, Jackman and Furness were known to be very private about their love life. Since announcing their split, neither has made any other public comments on the state of their relationship. However, previous reports claimed that Jackman was also having a hard time coping with being single again after the end of his marriage to Furness.

Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness Are Pursuing 'Individual Growth'

MEGA

In September 2023, Jackman and Furness opened up about the reason behind their decision to separate while noting that it was amicable.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the former couple said in a joint statement.

They continued, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The ex-lovers concluded by signing "Deb and Hugh Jackman" while emphasizing that this would be the sole statement either of them would make regarding the end of their marriage.

While it's still unclear what may have caused their separation, it has been alleged that the COVID-19 pandemic strained their relationship, especially during the lockdown.

A source said of the pair, "They worked on it and couldn't get it back…..Hugh found it all to not have the same magic as they once had. Deb had similar concerns and thoughts, and separating is the best option."

Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness' First Meeting

MEGA

Jackman and Furness first met as co-stars on the set of "Corelli" in 1995. For the former couple, their attraction was instant and intense. When they met, the "Force of Nature" star was already an established actress, and Jackman was an upcoming actor fresh from drama school.

In a 2017 interview with People magazine, the "Greatest Showman" star fondly reflected on their first encounter. "Deb, she was a big star…I get picked up, and Deb is in the car's front seat. I'll never forget," Jackman recalled.

He said: "She took off her seatbelt, and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-lee Furness; nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl."

A year after they met, the lovebirds tied the knot. Their wedding took place on April 11, 1996, and they became one of Hollywood's most cherished couples.