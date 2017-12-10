Hugh Grant reveals why he wasn't in Bridget Jones' Baby

From Digital Spy

Actor Hugh Grant has spoken out about his appearances in the Bridget Jones franchise – suggesting that he opted out of most recent film Bridget Jones's Baby because his character didn't fit in the narrative.

Grant was at the BAFTA Life in Pictures event last night (December 9), and remarked that in regards to the third Bridget Jones movie, "having easily enough agreed to do it", he ultimately decided to bow out because he "couldn't make the character work in the story".

Reported by Deadline, he went on to say: "I drove them [those making Bridget Jones's Baby] mad for a year. We went back and forth and in the end, I just said 'I don't see how he fits in.'"

While at the BAFTA occasion, Hugh also talked candidly about his other work – in particular his recent movie with Meryl Streep, for which he came out of semi-retirement for.

Hugh played St Clair Bayfield alongside Streep in the film Florence Foster Jenkins – receiving BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations for his performance.

Of working with Streep, Grant revealed: "[She was] intimidating...She's a genius because she's absolutely dedicated and ruthless. She talks that way about acting: 'I will never do a scene in which I'm not emotionally present'. And I thought, 'Well, f***, I've done thousands.'"

Grant can currently be found on movie screens playing villain Phoenix Buchanan in Paddington 2, which has proved to be a sensational smash hit – which should please the star greatly, seeing as he recently admitted that he took the role as a way of mocking actors.

Paddington 2 is in cinemas now.

