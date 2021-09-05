Work it: This powerful HP Touch Laptop is nearly 40 percent off for Labor Day

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The HP 17 Touch Laptop is on sale for $750. (Photo: QVC)

Amazing laptops at amazing discounts don’t come around often. So when they do, it pays to act fast. Right now, QVC has a fantastic deal on an HP 17-inch Touch Laptop bundle as part of its Labor Day sale. It’s just $750, down from $1,221. It's on sale just for today, too.

Plus, if you’re a first-time QVC shopper, you can get a cool $10 off your first purchase with code OFFER at checkout. And yes, that includes this HP laptop, so you’re really getting it for $740 instead. You can split it up into five payments of $150 too.

One of our favorite features? The 17.3-inch HD touchscreen, which makes playing games with friends and surfing the web feel like a dream. We love the dimmable backlit keyboard for nighttime perusing. And at just under five pounds, it’s a manageable weight for toting around. And it comes in 3 stunning colors, including silver, gold and rose gold.

$750 $1,221 at QVC

Save big on this gorgeous laptop. (Photo: QVC)

Just think how much better those Zoom happy hours, Netflix binge-watching sessions and Skype meetings will be on your very own snazzy new laptop with a massive 17.3-inch display.

The battery is made to last up to 11 hours and 15 minutes on a single charge. You can even bring it with you to a coffee shop without needing to tote around your charger.

Need some help getting the most of your new laptop? It comes with a full year of HP SmartFriend IT support. It's totally judgement-free, and you get personal support for all your tech questions, big or small.

Our advice? Take advantage of this Labor Day sale while you can!

