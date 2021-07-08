Who knew a top-rated laptop could be only $250?!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This screen was made for streaming. (Photo: Best Buy)

Looking for a great laptop at an even greater price? Well, today's your lucky day. Believe it or not, the HP 11 Stream laptop is just $250 at Best Buy. If you've been working from home lo these past 16(!) months, you've really been putting your laptop through its paces...so much so that it's just about reached retirement age. Or maybe you'd like to have a basic backup to keep on hand. Now's the time to snap one up. And not just because of this ridonculous price; this laptop is so popular that it has earned a five-star rating from nearly 700 reviewers.

Here's the lowdown:

Brilliant build

While the HP 11 Stream laptop — which comes in sleek Diamond White — may not have the power or speed of the pricey Apple MacBook Air, it’s an impressive little beast with significant ease-of-use, Windows 10 Home S operating system and 11-inch HD display. Yes, it’s made of plastic, but that makes it a great alternative for when your main laptop is in the shop or you just want something you don’t have to worry too much about.

It features 4GB of memory paired with 64GB of on-board storage — but thanks to an included one-year Microsoft Office 365 subscription, it comes with an additional 1TB of cloud storage. Read: You won’t have to worry about running out of room for your data anytime soon.

Shoppers love its small, but mighty, design and dependability. "It is a very light, but powerful notebook. Ideal for use for internet browsing, watching videos, chatting, emails, etc." shared a delighted five-star reviewer. "...The eight-hour battery life is a lot more that I got from my once-all-powerful laptop. It is perfect to carry around and use it as a simple portable office set-up.."

This laptop also features two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, HDMI, an SD card reader and a headphone jack. You’re getting a lot of bang for the buck here!

Ditch the Google Chromebook and get this HP 11 Stream instead! (Photo: Best Buy)

Windows Stream vs Google Chromebook

The HP 11 Stream has an appropriate name — it’s designed to stream videos, apps and music from the web, so its closest comparison is the Google Chromebook — which has a similar function. However, the HP 11 Stream gets a little bit more credit in our book because it comes with a full operating system with Windows 10 Home S, instead of relying heavily on the internet and web apps like a Chromebook.

While the HP 11 Stream is an internet laptop first and foremost, it’s still functional without it — you can download Windows 10 apps and get some good use out of it without an internet connection. You just can’t say the same for a Chromebook.

"...I highly recommend it to individuals who want a small computer that is simple like a Chromebook but is not so web-based and can get simple tasks done for light work (i.e., documents, Excel, research etc.) and web browsing," reported a satisfied Best Buy shopper. "I love Microsoft Edge (web browser), it works nice..."

At just $250, this HP 11 Stream laptop is a reliable machine for casual users. You’re not going to do any heavy video editing or graphic design with this little guy. But for web surfing, the HP 11 Stream will serve you well — especially since it comes with a year of Microsoft Office 365, which grants you access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, Skype and much more.

It is, as one savvy Best Buy shopper put it, "The perfect laptop!"

