Howie Mandel says he was dehydrated from colonoscopy before collapse: 'I lived on caffeine'

Howie Mandel explains what led to Wednesday's fainting episode. (Photo: Getty Images)

Howie Mandel is on the mend. The America's Got Talent judge opened up about the health scare he suffered on Wednesday, and it's clear his humor is intact.

"What has this world come to where you can't pass out in a Starbucks privately anymore?" the TV personality joked on his Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

Mandel was hospitalized after collapsing at the coffee chain. He explained on Thursday's episode he was dehydrated from a colonoscopy that he he had days prior.

"They empty you out," he told his daughter and co-host, Jackelyn Shultz. "You take a drink, and you empty out. I had consensual diarrhea for, you know, an entire night... and then I was dehydrated."

Mandel went back to work "the moment I woke up from the colonoscopy," explaining he "lived on" both "coffee and caffeine," which exacerbates dehydration. After fainting at Starbucks, Mandel was taken to the hospital where doctors ran "all these tests on my heart — I'm really good."

One thing Mandel got a kick out of was the photo posted by TMZ during the medical emergency wasn't actually of him.

"That's the firefighter," Mandel laughed. "A healthy looking guy... it wasn't me. But here I am, back on my podcast — healthy, hydrated and moist."