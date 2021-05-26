Howard University Names Newly Re-Established College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Angelique Jackson
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chadwick Boseman was best known to audiences for his work onscreen, playing iconic figures like Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall and the Black Panther. But offscreen, he was known as a proud Howard Bison.

Howard University announced today that the newly re-established college of fine arts, led by Dean Phylicia Rashad, will be named the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts for the late actor and distinguished alumnus. 

More from Variety

Boseman died in August 2020 at age 43, after he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

In a statement celebrating the announcement, Boseman’s family shared their gratitude for Howard President Wayne A. I. Fredrick and the Board of Trustees for honoring their beloved Chad with the renaming of the institution.

“Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development,” the Boseman Family said.

Related video: Phylicia Rashad named Howard University fine arts college dean

“His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity, and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling,” the statement continued. “We are confident that under the dynamic leadership of his former professor and mentor the indomitable Phylicia Rashad that the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts will inspire artistic scholars for many generations.”

Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman also shared her support for the move.

“I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband in this way and elated that Ms. Rashad has accepted the role as Dean,” she said. “Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist. The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come.”

Though Boseman’s full tenure at Howard was formative, the actor was particularly impacted by his time and training with Rashad, whose appointment as Dean was announced earlier this month.

When discussing the announcement with Variety, Rashad shared that, in a touching gesture, some of her former students vouched for her to take on the position. “I was asked not to discuss this, but somehow some former students were aware of the fact that I was in process of being interviewed and they quietly voiced their support.”

Boseman had been very public about the way Rashad’s mentorship prepared him and was in support of her taking on the role, after having been such a significant part of his own journey.

In a statement about renaming the college in honor of her beloved student, Rashad said: “Unrelenting in his pursuit of excellence, Chadwick was possessed with a passion for inquiry and a determination to tell stories – through acting, writing, and directing – that revealed the beauty and complexity of our human spirit.”

The reestablishment of the independent fine arts college was a long-held dream of Boseman’s, who graduated in 2000 with a BFA in directing. While he was a student, Boseman led a protest against the College of Fine Arts’ absorption into the College of Arts & Sciences, which he referenced during his powerful commencement address in 2018.

Famed author Ta-Nehisi Coates was a fellow student during those years, working as a reporter for the Hilltop newspaper. Coates notes that part of the actor’s ethos was built at during his time at the college.

“Naming the College of Fine Arts after Chad, I think it’s perfect and it’s exactly what should be done. His theater work, his movie work, his acting and his writing, this was a continuation of that activism.”

He continued: “The arts for him were always about something more. We’ve had a long list of artists come out of Howard, but, in our generation, nobody can better articulate, by example or by artistry, what we learned at Howard and what the university gave to us. So, I think it’s just fitting – it makes me teary-eyed thinking about it– naming the College after our brother who never stopped fighting for it.”

In addition to renaming the college for Boseman, The Walt Disney Company’s executive chairman Bob Iger will lead fundraising efforts to build a new facility for the college and an endowment in the “Black Panther” star’s name.

“Chadwick Boseman was an extraordinarily gifted, charismatic and kind-hearted person whose incredible talent and generous spirit were clearly reflected in his iconic performances, including as King T’Challa in ‘Black Panther,’ and in his tireless commitment to helping others,” Iger said. “Through his tremendous example he inspired millions to overcome adversity, dream big and reach beyond the status quo, and this College named in his honor at his beloved Howard University will provide opportunities for future generations of artists to follow in his footsteps and pursue their dreams.”

The building will also house the Cathy Hughes School of Communications and the University’s television and radio stations, WHUT-TV and WHUR 96.3 FM, creating a dynamic, one-stop complex for the arts and journalism combined.

“When Chadwick Boseman returned to campus in 2018 to serve as our commencement speaker, he called Howard a magical place,” said Howard University president Wayne A. I. Fredrick. “During his visit, I announced our plans to reestablish the College of Fine Arts and he was filled with ideas and plans to support the effort in a powerful way.”

“Chadwick’s love for Howard University was sincere,” Fredrick continued. “Although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Fans Go Wild After Candace Cameron Bure Posts the Ultimate Beach Photo

    "Not enough 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 emojis!"

  • Lisa Rinna, 57, and Her Sculpted Abs Look 🔥🔥🔥 in a String Bikini Instagram Photo

    She’s all about consistent workouts, and it shows.

  • LeAnn Rimes Just Showed Off Her Super Toned Abs And Her Do-Anywhere Workout On IG

    Brb, taking notes.

  • Christina Aguilera’s Mind-Bending Dress & See-Through Wedges Are Not Your Typical Horseback Riding Gear

    The singer knows a thing or two about going above and beyond.

  • Kristin Cavallari Masters Spring’s Most Daring Trend in a Cutout Little Black Dress & Cowgirl Boots

    She brought a touch of Nashville to California.

  • Mark and Kelly Ripa's Youngest Son Joaquin Goes to Prom in His Dad's Tuxedo

    Kelly Ripa shared a photo of the proud parents posing with their son, as well as some shots of Joaquin receiving his boutonnière made up of beautiful white flowers

  • Captain Luthor's real identity revealed! Superman & Lois star unpacks that twist

    Wolé Parks, showrunner Todd Helbing, and writer Jai Jamison break down the shocking revelation and tease what's to come.

  • Instagram Trolls Keep Trashing Chris Hemsworth for His Legs

    "Looks like Thor has been skipping leg day."

  • Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Is All Bright Smiles and Toned Abs In Her Latest Bikini Selfie

    She's a big fan of found fitness.

  • Johnny Knoxville Gets Emotional About Bam Margera's 'Jackass' Departure

    Margera was reportedly fired from "Jackass 4" for failing to abide by conditions such as submitting to routine drug testing and seeing a psychologist.

  • Kristin Cavallari Takes the Plunge in a Daringly Dipped Dress & Trending Ankle-Wrap Sandals

    The star brought her bold style to California.

  • Kim Kardashian Reveals She Didn't Pass the Baby Bar Exam in KUWTK Sneak Peek: 'I'm a Failure'

    The reality star needed a score of 560 to pass the exam, but received a 474

  • Betty White's Chicken Wings Pacifica Has Been Making Hungry Eaters Happy Since the 1960s

    This tasty recipe has long been attributed to the iconic actor and comedian.

  • ‘Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Watch Chris Pratt Travel to the Future to Save the World

    Amazon has released the first official trailer for sci-fi blockbuster “The Tomorrow War,” debuting on July 2 and starring Chris Pratt as Dan Forester, a high school teacher (and military vet) who is recruited by a group of time travelers to fight a war 30 years in the future. “I was trying to save my […]

  • Katy Perry Gives Her Leather Boilersuit a Personal Upgrade In Heels From Her Own Brand

    The singer tested out a few pairs from her collection.

  • Elliot Page shares shirtless poolside photo: 'First swim trunks'

    Miley Cyrus, Nina Dobrev and more praise Elliot Page's new photo: "You look amazing."

  • The Rita Ora, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi Situation, Explained

    Here's what we know.

  • ‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark on Eddie’s Fate and Buck’s Big Christopher News

    (Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of “9-1-1.”) The fourth season of Fox’s first-responder drama “9-1-1” came to a close Monday with an episode that started off with Buck (Oliver Stark) spattered in his best friend, Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman), blood and ended with him being told that he would be the one to receive custody of Eddie’s son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh), if Eddie dies. Luckily, Eddie did not die and was actually the one to deliver this news to Buck in an emotionally supportive way just when he needed it most, rather than the devastating announcement that would have come if Eddie had not pulled through from that sniper’s attack. And even after an entire finale that saw Buck taking care of Eddie’s son while he was in a coma, Buck was completely shocked to find that Eddie thinks he’s the perfect person to raise his son if he’s not around. “I think it’s a circumstance of, it’s always easier to see that from the outside looking in. And perhaps from Buck’s perspective, there’s a small part of him that still sees, as he said in this after the tsunami, that he didn’t save him, he, in fact, lost him,” Stark told TheWrap. “So he still has that slight guilt over everything that happened. And I think he has never been the sole carer of anyone. He has grown up in a bit of a weird family dynamic, as we learned earlier in the season. So I think it’s just inherent distrust of himself in that moment. And I think we’ve seen over the years that whenever that does come up, he has the 118, and particularly Eddie, to kind of instill that confidence in him and tell him that he is enough and he can do this.” But Buck really is wonderful with Christopher, and it makes complete sense that Eddie wouldn’t have him go to anyone else — and would, in fact, have already made that choice long before telling Buck, according to “9-1-1” showrunner Tim Minear. “As we were working on the scene, I just thought, well, I think Eddie has already done this. Like, I think instead of him just saying, ‘Let’s go to my attorney’ or something, I thought the more interesting way to do it would be if Eddie had done it after his misadventure in that mineshaft last year,” Minear told TheWrap. “Because if you think back to like the tsunami, he tells, Buck, ‘There’s nobody I feel more comfortable leaving my son with than you, or that I trust with my kid more than you.’ So I think that’s something that had gone back a couple of seasons.” “And so it’s not so much that he’s decided to name Buck as Christopher’s caretaker, it’s that he’s decided to let Buck know that that’s a decision that he had already made. Like he’s not planning on dying. He’s not planning on not being there to raise his son,” Minear continued. “But he was confident enough in his choice of a guardian that he didn’t feel like he needed to tell Buck about it because, you know, that’s a contingency plan. So the reason he’s coming back now is not because he needs Buck to agree to it, because he knows he doesn’t need Buck to agree to it, he’s going to agree to it. He’s telling Buck now because Buck needs to hear it. Buck needs to know that he is essential and not expendable, which is how he’s been acting the whole episode.” Eddie shares this news with Buck specifically so that he knows he’s not expendable, and really hears it, even though we’re not sure he’s totally believing it just yet — even though Stark says Buck is “on the right path.” “We haven’t seen him speak about it for a little while, but he’s in therapy,” Stark says. “He obviously has, as we saw in the ‘Buck Begins’ episode, a lot of really deep rooted trauma there. So it’s not something that is going away overnight, but it is through those close relationships and that kind of connection that he has with Eddie that I think he can find an escape from those thoughts that are just holding him back more than anything. And so I think it’s important and a great sign of their relationship and their connection that they can speak that openly and be that vulnerable around each other, which is something that I think you don’t always see, two young men having those kind of conversations with each other and saying, ‘Hey, listen, you matter. And it’s important to us that you’re here.’ So I really loved the opportunity to get to play those scenes.” Buck’s relationship with Christopher isn’t just an extension of his deep friendship with Eddie, but his own innate need to care for a child he loves in the most empathetic way due to how he was raised. “I think it’s something that we often see in life, where if somebody grows up without something, when it comes to perhaps their kids or kids who are under their care, that they want to give them what they didn’t have,” Stark says. “So I think Buck is so intent on, especially with Christopher having lost his mother, providing that love and that care and some semblance of family structure, because he knows what it’s like to grow up without it. So absolutely, I think that’s a huge driving force for the effort that he puts into that relationship. And it’s something that we see with Christopher and something that I don’t know, but I would expect to see next season with Maddie’s baby, as well, because I think he he understands the importance of parental love, in its simplest form. Because it’s something that he always struggled with.” Speaking of Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) baby girl, Jee, Minear says that Maddie’s postpartum depression, which was just revealed in tonight’s finale, is going to be a major plot point in this fall’s Season 5. “I thought that postpartum depression was important. It was something I didn’t want to ignore. It is a way, with somebody like [Jennifer Love Hewitt] who’s such an empathetic kind of performer, that she can really help put these kind of stories over for the audience in a way that doesn’t feel exploitative and it feels very relatable,” Minear said. “So it was a way for us to complicate their relationship. And we’re not just going to glance at it. We’re going to try address it in such a way that it’s going to complicate the show going forward at the beginning of Season 5. It’s not just going to go away, let’s put it that way.” Oh, for those of you there for Buck and Taylor (Megan West) news, Stark says he has no idea where those two crazy kids are going in Season 5 — but he can’t wait to find out. “They are, but I feel like they kind of bring the fun out of each other. And as I say, sometimes I think that is somewhat chaotic. But I feel like Buck loosens Taylor up a little bit, and Taylor makes Buck think a little bit more seriously about things. So, actually, I think there’s quite a nice equilibrium struck between the two of them. I don’t know anything about Season 5. I don’t I don’t know where that’s headed. All I do know is that, from my point of view, Megan West, who plays Taylor is such a delight to work with. And I think beyond even just the Buck and Taylor relationship, I think for the dynamic of the show, having this reporter and giving us the kind of storytelling perspective of the media I think is a really good thing for the show. And it just expands that universe a little bit more. So I certainly hope to see her stick around.” You can read TheWrap’s interview with Minear and Rob Lowe about tonight’s “9-1-1: Lone Star” Season 2 finale here. “9-1-1” returns Mondays this fall on Fox. Read original story ‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark on Eddie’s Fate and Buck’s Big Christopher News At TheWrap

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Kiss Mid-Workout (Source)

    A source tells ET that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared a kiss mid-workout in Miami on Monday. The two, who split in 2004, reconnected after J.Lo called it quits with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez and on Monday, the Oscar winner appeared to be wearing the watch Jen famously gave him in her 2002 music video for ‘Jenny From the Block.’

  • American Idol's Arthur Gunn Dropped Out of Finale Due to 'Personal Morals' and 'Unpleasant' Experiences

    Arthur Gunn is speaking out (but not saying much) about his last-minute decision to drop out of the American Idol finale. Gunn was supposed to perform alongside Sheryl Crow on Sunday night, but producers were forced to swap in Season 19 finalist Graham DeFranco — who was only in the audience to support his pal […]