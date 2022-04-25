Howard Stern weighs in on 'disaster' Johnny Depp defamation trial against Amber Heard

Howard Stern can't believe what he's seeing with this Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial (Photos: Getty Images)

Howard Stern has thoughts on the "disaster" Johnny Depp defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The host of SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show mocked the Pirates of the Caribbean actor at length Monday as Depp wrapped up his testimony in the Fairfax, Va., court. Stern called Depp a "huge narcissist," and can't believe he's airing his dirty laundry like this as he fights his ex-wife in court.

"Johnny Depp, to me, was one of the best looking, most talented actors on the planet [and] had the world at his fingertips," Stern said of the three-time Academy Award nominee. "He seemed to have the perfect life. He could have any woman he wanted."

Now, the trial is exposing his substance abuse, domestic violence allegations, disturbing text messages and money woes — as well as someone "sh**ting in his bed," Stern said in disbelief. He called it "a pretty big downfall."

Stern said he thinks the reason Depp wanted the trial televised is because he's "a huge narcissist" and "that is what narcissists do," try to charm their way out of anything.

"'I will charm the pants off of America at the trial,'" he imagined Depp thinking. "No you won't! It’s not going well for you. It’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children."

He continued, "He figured, 'I'll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart and I’m such a wonderful guy, I'm a great actor ... I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”

Stern also felt Depp was completely "overacting" on the stand. "It’s just coming off really badly."

Being on the stand for hours each day, day after day, "Think about that — [there's] lots of room to embarrass yourself."

Plus, "His difficulty in speaking the English language is fantastic," said Stern, who was surprised by Depp's "longwinded" answers and how he seemingly "struggles with every word."

"And the accent," he continued. "Does that sound like a guy from Kentucky?"

Stern called the whole thing a "disaster" with "tons of accusations of violence." And yet so much time has been spent figuring out "who sh** in the bed in 2016," referring to Depp's claim that he found feces smeared in the bed he and Heard shared after they had a fight at their home. Heard said it was one of their dogs, but Depp disagreed.

"You think Johnny Depp's got this great life," Stern said, but the truth is, "people are sh**ting in his bed. It's all out of control."

Stern at length mocked the testimony around the poo, saying, Depp "takes huge dramatic pauses [in his testimony], especially when he's about to mention dog poo. It's just too much."

He also played clips of Depp's testimony, including the star reading horrible texts he wrote about Heard.

Stern said, "Here's a guy, Johnny Depp, who had a major career. Everything was perfect. F**king guy ... If you're in a sh**ty marriage, get out of it ... She sh**s in the bed, leave..."

Depp and Heard split after a turbulent 15 months of marriage. They accused one another of physical abuse.

This defamation case stems from Depp suing Heard over her 2019 Washington Post op-ed in which she said she was "a public figure representing domestic abuse," though didn't name Depp in the piece. He sued her $50 million, alleging that her allegations have ruined his career. She countersued for $100 million.

In 2020, Depp lost a libel case against the U.K.'s Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater." The rule said the news outlet proved what was in the article to be "substantially true."