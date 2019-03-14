Howard Stern Slams Wendy Williams After She Says He's Lost His Edge: 'You'll Never Be Me'

Two media greats are going head-to-head.

On Wednesday, Howard Stern spent a chunk of his popular SiriusXM radio show criticizing Wendy Williams, after the former radio personality turned talk show host suggested Stern had lost his shock jock edge.

“Jealous bitch. … You are nobody to me,” Stern, 65, said, among other digs in his long, expletive-filled rant. “You’ll never be me, Wendy. You’ll never be me. You can pretend to be me, you can pretend to be like me, but you’re not. You don’t have my wit and you don’t have my talent. … You couldn’t have that career. You’re a fly.”

All began earlier on Williams’ syndicated talk show The Wendy Williams Show. While discussing Stern’s upcoming book — Howard Stern Comes Again, his first new title in over 20 years — Williams couldn’t help but shade him for what she implied was a toned-down attitude.

“Howard is so Hollywood right now. And Howard, I love you, but since you’ve gone Hollywood, everything you say is so predictable,” Williams, 54, said, explaining that Stern used to be one of her heroes. “Every story is going to be about, ‘Oh, I love this one, and then we went on their yacht.’ He’s a Hollywood insider, which sucks.”

“You started like me, being of the people. But at some point you sat behind the microphone for too long and now you are the people,” Williams added. “It hurts.”

View photos Wendy Williams More

If Williams thought Stern was being predictable, then she surely must have seen his fury coming.

After hearing her comments, the radio veteran didn’t hold back on his own show — beginning by shooting down Williams’ claim that he had “gone Hollywood.”

“What evidence do you have that I’m Hollywood, honey?” he said. “I grew up a scumbag and I’m still treated like a scumbag. … What because I found success now I’m ‘Hollywood?’ What cause I know Jimmy Kimmel? Who am I hanging out with? She doesn’t know who I’m hanging out with. She doesn’t know what I do in this world. She doesn’t know who I’m f—ing with.”

“All she talks on that show is about Hollywood,” Stern alleged. “That’s as Hollywood as you get. If anyone in Hollywood called her to hang out, she’d [be there] in two seconds. All of that is a projection!”

View photos Howard Stern More

Stern went on to reveal that he thought Williams’ comments didn’t take into account how hard he works. “Here’s my weekend: I go home, I write stuff for this show, I wrote stuff for my book, and then I stare at the wall waiting for the next show,” he said.