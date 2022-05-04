Howard Stern slams potential Roe v. Wade repeal: 'If guys got raped and pregnant, there'd be abortions available on every corner'

Howard Stern ripped into the Supreme Court justices potentially voting to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In the wake of the leaked majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, the Howard Stern Show host defended abortion rights on Tuesday's show. He also suggested that should those rights be revoked, any unwanted babies born as a result should be "allowed to live at the Supreme Court Building with those justices."

"You know if guys got raped and pregnant, there'd be abortions available on every corner," Stern told his SiriusXM listeners. "Every street corner you'd have a different clinic that would take care of the problem."

His co-host, Robin Quivers, agreed, saying they'd be "as plentiful as porta-johns."

Stern went on to say, "How women vote for this agenda is beyond me. Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And, again, the people who carry these babies who don’t want them don’t raise these kids and then we’re stuck with them. Society is stuck with them. The people who are anti-abortion, they don’t give to charity. They don’t raise these kids. I don’t know who they think is going to raise them."

He said that "If men got pregnant, it would be a different story. No man would want to be raped and then have to carry his rapist's baby. Men were ready to tear this country down because we asked them to wear a mask, let alone have some baby they don't want."

Stern talked about how we got to this point with "radical Supreme Court justices who all agreed that abortion was wrong" and the "minority viewpoint running this country" under the flawed electoral college system.

"How much more are we going to take?" he asked. "How much more of this bulls*** that some hillbilly in South Dakota gets a more important vote cause he lives in South Dakota. Let me tell you something: Here’s what I say. All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court Building with those justices — and they should raise every one of those babies. That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want."

He also talked about remembering "the days before Roe v. Wade. I was young," said the 68-year-old, "but I do remember the horror. I can name 50 horrible things that happened when women can't have abortions. A lot of them deal with suicide. A lot deal with them getting these babies away from them. A lot of horrors begin with no abortion — not to mention that rich women always were able to get abortions. They have doctors that do it in secret. It's the poor that can't get help. It's going to be a nightmare in this country now."

Stern went on to express worry that gay marriage would be next, saying, "All the inroads and all the progress that was been made will be gone."

Many celebrities are speaking out since the document was leaked by Politico on Monday night and confirmed by Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts, who called for an investigation into the leak, noted that the draft ruling does not represent the court’s final decision.

Ana Navarro, a Republican, said on Don Lemon Tonight that Republicans have "mistresses that get pregnant" too — and they'll regret overturning Roe.

Whoopi Goldberg used The View to give a fiery speech, saying she fears going back in time to when people were "tripping over women in bathrooms [who were] giving themselves abortions." She added, "Getting an abortion is not easy. Making that decision is not easy. It's not something people do lightly."

Many other celebrities have weighed in on the topic — and several, including Amy Schumer and Cynthia Nixon took to the streets Tuesday to protest. The official SCOTUS ruling is expected in late June or early July.