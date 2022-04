Howard Stern has thoughts on the "disaster" Johnny Depp defamation trial against Amber Heard. The host of SiriusXM's "Howard Stern Show" mocked the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor at length Monday as Depp wrapped up his testimony in the Fairfax, Va., court. Stern called Depp a "huge narcissist," and can't believe he's airing his dirty laundry like this as he fights his ex-wife in court.