Howard Stern rips Aaron Rodgers for turning to Joe Rogan for medical advice: ‘I don’t know what has happened to this country’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The fallout from Aaron Rodgers's revelation that he is unvaccinated continues. On Monday, radio host Howard Stern lashed out at the NFL star for comments that he made during a Friday interview on SiriusXM's The Pat McAfee Show, in which Rodgers said that, while he had previously said that he was "immunized," he is, in fact, unvaccinated against COVID-19.