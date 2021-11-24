Howard Stern says he ‘might have to run’ for president to clean up COVID ‘mess’ caused by anti-vaxxers

Howard Stern continues to tease a presidential bid.

Again, the radio host said on his Howard Stern Show that he "might have to run" for commander in chief. This time, his reasoning was to fix the "mess" caused by anti-vaxxers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After show producer Chris Wilding spoke about COVID precautions he's taking on a vacation in Panama, Stern, 67, said on Tuesday's show that the U.S. "is turning into a third-world country because of the f**king morons we have living here. It's a sad commentary on my country."

He continued, "This is my country. I've got too many morons living here. We could be past a lot of this COVID business" if everyone just got vaccinated.

Howard Stern says he "might have to run" for president to fix the COVID mess. (Photo: Getty Images)

"I used to be into freedom, but I'm not anymore." Stern said. "I don't feel good about what's going on in my country. I might have to run just to clean this f**king mess up."

He was optimistic about what he could do as president.

"Oh, I could clean it up in two seconds," he vowed. "Just the way [President Joseph] Biden got us out of Afghanistan. That quick I'm going to clean things up. Boom. Right away."

As "Hail to the Chief" played in the background, Stern said people "would listen to me."

Stern also called out actors who have left their jobs over their refusal to get vaccinated. In the last few days, it was confirmed that two longtime General Hospital stars, Ingo Rademacher and Steve Burton, were fired for that reason.

"Let me tell you something — I'm going to let you in a little secret — if you're an actor, it's really hard to get jobs, unless you're like in the top, top echelon."

"Is he crazy?" he asked of Rademacher, as Stern went over his story. "It's insanity."

Stern previously slammed Aaron Rodgers after it was revealed he didn't get the COVID vaccine.

A run for office seems to be on Stern's mind. On the Nov. 9 show, he said it would be his "civic duty" to run for president if Donald Trump runs for a second term in 2024. He also vowed to "beat his ass."

Stern has been critical of Trump in recent years, after he helped grow the real estate developer's fame when Trump really was only known in the NYC area. For years, Trump would drop by or call into Stern's show. Often they'd have crude conversations about women (including Trump's daughter). Stern has said he helped Trump win the presidency. The men no longer talk, the last time being a congratulatory exchange when Trump won in 2016.

The shock jock has had political aspirations outside of fixing COVID and potentially beating Trump. In 1994, he announced he was running for governor of New York. He ran as Libertarian and won the party's nomination, but dropped out after refusing to file the financial disclosures required by law.