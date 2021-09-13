Howard Stern to Joe Rogan: 'A doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse-dewormer?'

Howard Stern has no regrets over last week's colorful comments that COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory. In fact, the shock-jock host was stunned over the "slew of publicity" he received for his remarks, saying it's something "I haven't seen ever."

On his SiriusXM show, Stern once again addressed "s***heads in our country who won't get vaccinations." He also took a shot at Joe Rogan for taking "horse-dewormer from a doctor" instead of a "cure."

Howard Stern takes a swipe at Joe Rogan as he slams people who won't get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: Getty Images)

"I heard Joe Rogan was saying 'What are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse de-wormer and a doctor gave it to me,'" he said on The Howard Stern Show. "Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse-dewormer?"

Rogan took "all kinds of meds" after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 including ivermectin, a drug typically used in the U.S. to treat or prevent parasitic worms in animals. (The FDA has not approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. Still, Rogan slammed the media's coverage of his admission.)

Stern went on to address the blowback he received over vaccine comments on last Tuesday's show.

"All I said was everyone should get the vaccine, it should be mandatory. This brought down a slew of publicity like I haven't seen ever, it was mind-blowing. I was trying to figure it out, 'Why am I getting so much press for saying this? Is it really so wild?' All I'm doing is speaking common sense," he said. "We have a cure for this dreaded COVID and we're not taking it — take it. Make people take it the same way we take polio vaccines and every other vaccine."

Stern said "we have it so good in this country, people forgot about disease" and that there are "cures."

"It always wasn't like this. You don't get to live to 80 years old automatically. It's done with science," he added. "The reason we live longer is because of science."

The radio host doubled down on his stance that unvaccinated people should be refused treatment at hospitals.

"We're trapped in a country with imbeciles," he added. "Guess what? When we get COVID, we don't end up in the hospitals so we don't overload the hospitals. So what did I say? We have no time for idiots in this country anymore. We don't want you. We want you to all, either go to the hospital and stay home, die there with your COVID. Don't take the cure, but don't clog up our hospitals with your covid when you finally get it. Stay home, don't bother with science, it's too late. Go f**** yourself, we just don't have time for you."