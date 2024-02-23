How to watch ‘Where is Wendy Williams?’ — Everything you need to know about the new documentary

Where is Wendy Williams? Well this weekend, she'll be on Lifetime in a new documentary. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

After stepping back from her talk show before its final season had wrapped in 2022, Wendy Williams is finally back on her purple throne — sort of. Where is Wendy Williams? a new documentary executive produced by Williams herself, premieres on Lifetime this weekend. According to the network, the two-part documentary provides “unparalleled access” to the former talk-show host, following Williams in the aftermath of The Wendy Williams Show ending. So where has Wendy been, and what’s been going on? Fans got some answers this week after Williams herself put out a press release regarding her health:

“In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life.”

So what does this diagnosis mean for the documentary? According to People’s advance coverage of the doc, Where is Wendy Williams? started out as a project meant to capture Williams’ comeback as she prepared to launch a new podcast. Instead, the documentary transformed into a deeper look into the daytime TV star’s personal life and final years of hosting her talk show — resisting headline-grabbing incidents such as when Williams passed out on the show, exhibited slurred speech, appeared disoriented and took (multiple) extended breaks. While the news of her diagnosis seems to explain some of these incidents and answer many of the questions Williams’ fans, friends and even family have, according to the Where is Wendy Williams? trailer, many still aren’t sure where Wendy Williams actually is.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Where is Wendy Williams? this weekend.

Where is Wendy Williams? trailer:

When does Where is Wendy Williams? come out?

Where is Wendy Williams? premieres in two parts starting Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET. Part two will air on Sunday, Feb. 25, also at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is Where is Wendy Williams? on?

The new two-part documentary will air on Lifetime, which you may get through a cable package. Don’t have Lifetime? Here’s how we recommend you watch Where is Wendy Williams?

How to watch Where is Wendy Williams?

Sling TV Watch Lifetime $20 for your first month at Sling