How to watch the King Charles coronation: Ways to stream without cable and more

Wondering how to catch King Charles' coronation in the US? Here's where to stream it — and how early you'll need to wake up to watch. (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP, File)

The coronation of His Majesty King Charles III is tomorrow — Saturday, May 6 — and you’ve all been invited (sort of). In June 1953, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation made history as the first-ever televised coronation of a monarch. Over 20 million Brits tuned in to the black-and-white broadcast back then, which was later shown worldwide. Seventy years later, Queen Elizabeth’s son is set to be officially crowned the King of England in a ceremony that will no doubt be viewed live by many millions across the globe. Looking to join in on the royal family’s festivities from across the pond? Even if you’re in the US, there’s no shortage of ways to watch or stream the coronation of King Charles.

How to watch the Coronation of King Charles III:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

Location: Westminster Abbey, London, UK

UK TV: BBC, ITV, Sky News

US TV: ABC, BBC America, CBS, CNN, FOX News, NBC

When is King Charles’ Coronation?

The coronation of King Charles III begins with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey at 5:20 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 6 2023. The ceremony is officially set to start at 6 a.m. and conclude at 8 a.m. Following the end of the ceremony, the newly crowned King Charles and his Queen Consort, Camilla, will depart in the Gold State Coach, returning to the palace.Back at Buckingham Palace, the royal family make another appearance at 9:15 a.m. to watch a military flypast from the palace balcony.

What time will the Coronation be broadcast?

The coronation ceremony officially begins at 11 a.m. in the UK and 6 a.m. ET in the US. However, many US broadcasts will air coronation coverage as early as 5 a.m. ET, and the BBC will begin coverage at 2:30 a.m. ET.

Will the King Charles coronation be televised?

King Charles III’s coronation marks the second time a member of the British royal family’s coronation will be broadcast on TV. In the US, coverage of the coronation will air on many major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC. In the UK, the BBC has coverage covered.

How to watch King Charles III’s coronation without cable

Don't have easy access to ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News or NBC? Don't worry. Here's how you can watch the coronation through a VPN, streaming platform or live TV package.

Stream UK coverage with ExpressVPN - Want to watch the coronation with the ease of the Brits? With the BBC, Sky News, ITV and more covering coronation day for free over in the UK, a VPN (virtual private network) could grant you easier access to the royal celebration.

Watch CNN, BBC America, Fox News and ABC with Sling - Sling TV offers packages that include CNN, BBC America, Fox News and access to your local ABC in select markets. With Sling, you'll certainly have plenty of options to choose from when it's time to watch the coronation. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you're worried about waking up early so you don't miss any of the royal festivities, you can always record the coronation.

Check local channels on Sling

Watch CBS with Paramount+ - Subscribers to any tier of Paramount+ get access to live CBS News, with Paramount+ Premium subscribers also getting access to their local CBS channel (and ad-free content). Meaning no matter which tier you subscribe to, you should be able to tune into CBS' coronation coverage from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET on May 6. Bonus hack: Unlike a lot of other streaming services on this list, Paramount+ still offers a one week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch the coronation totally free.

Watch NBC with Peacock - If you want to watch NBC's special coverage of the coronation live from Buckingham Palace starting at 5 a.m. ET, you'll need access to your local NBC channel through Peacock's $10 Premium Plus tier.

How to watch the King Charles III coronation for free

Many media outlets (including this one) will be livestreaming coronation coverage. Check back for more info on the Yahoo News coronation livestream.

How to watch the King Charles Coronation Concert

American pop icon Katy Perry will perform at the coronation concert of King Charles III. (Photo: Joel Ryan/AP)

On Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. ET, a special coronation concert is set to take place at Windsor Castle.

Hosted by Hugh Bonneville and featuring performances by Katy Perry, British pop group Take That, international superstar Lionel Richie and opera singer Andrea Bocelli, the coronation concert may be the most exciting part of the whole royal weekend for some.

The coronation concert will air on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. For those in the US, it is currently unclear if the coronation concert will air on any major broadcast networks or streaming platforms, but you can easily tune into the UK's free coverage with the use of a VPN.

Stream the Coronation Concert with ExpressVPN

If you've never used a VPN before and want to learn more, check out this guide to the best VPNs of 2023.

Will Prince William and Kate Middleton be at King Charles’ coronation?

Prince William The Duke of Cambridge and Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge at The Service of Thanksgiving in honor of The Queen's reign held on June 3, 2022 at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, England, UK. (Photo: AP)

Will and Kate are set to be in attendance with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in tow.

Prince Williams’ role in the coronation, according to a copy of the Liturgy of the Coronation Service obtained by Entertainment Tonight, will be to pledge his loyalty and allegiance to King Charles III during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cambridge has made headlines for her potential fashion choices come coronation day, with the Sunday Times reporting that she is opting for a “bold and innovative gesture” by wearing “a floral headpiece” as opposed to a tiara for the ceremony.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be at the coronation?

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade in New York, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Photo: Seth Wenig/AP)

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will make a quick trip out to the UK to attend his father’s coronation before traveling back home to the US to celebrate his son’s birthday.

His wife, Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex, will remain at home with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Meghan’s missing out on the party in part to throw one of her own for her son’s birthday, which falls on May 6, coronation day.

It’s been reported that the former Suits star is planning a “low-key” gathering to celebrate Archie’s 4th birthday.

Have more questions on the Coronation of King Charles III? Follow along with our live updates