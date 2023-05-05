How to watch the King Charles coronation: Ways to stream without cable and more
The coronation of His Majesty King Charles III is tomorrow — Saturday, May 6 — and you’ve all been invited (sort of). In June 1953, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation made history as the first-ever televised coronation of a monarch. Over 20 million Brits tuned in to the black-and-white broadcast back then, which was later shown worldwide. Seventy years later, Queen Elizabeth’s son is set to be officially crowned the King of England in a ceremony that will no doubt be viewed live by many millions across the globe. Looking to join in on the royal family’s festivities from across the pond? Even if you’re in the US, there’s no shortage of ways to watch or stream the coronation of King Charles.
How to watch the Coronation of King Charles III:
Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
Start time: 6 a.m. ET
Location: Westminster Abbey, London, UK
UK TV: BBC, ITV, Sky News
US TV: ABC, BBC America, CBS, CNN, FOX News, NBC
When is King Charles’ Coronation?
The coronation of King Charles III begins with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey at 5:20 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 6 2023. The ceremony is officially set to start at 6 a.m. and conclude at 8 a.m. Following the end of the ceremony, the newly crowned King Charles and his Queen Consort, Camilla, will depart in the Gold State Coach, returning to the palace.Back at Buckingham Palace, the royal family make another appearance at 9:15 a.m. to watch a military flypast from the palace balcony.
What time will the Coronation be broadcast?
The coronation ceremony officially begins at 11 a.m. in the UK and 6 a.m. ET in the US. However, many US broadcasts will air coronation coverage as early as 5 a.m. ET, and the BBC will begin coverage at 2:30 a.m. ET.
Will the King Charles coronation be televised?
King Charles III’s coronation marks the second time a member of the British royal family’s coronation will be broadcast on TV. In the US, coverage of the coronation will air on many major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC. In the UK, the BBC has coverage covered.
How to watch King Charles III’s coronation without cable
Don't have easy access to ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News or NBC? Don't worry. Here's how you can watch the coronation through a VPN, streaming platform or live TV package.
ExpressVPN
Sling TV
Paramount+
Peacock Premium Plus
How to watch the King Charles III coronation for free
Many media outlets (including this one) will be livestreaming coronation coverage. Check back for more info on the Yahoo News coronation livestream.
How to watch the King Charles Coronation Concert
On Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. ET, a special coronation concert is set to take place at Windsor Castle.
Hosted by Hugh Bonneville and featuring performances by Katy Perry, British pop group Take That, international superstar Lionel Richie and opera singer Andrea Bocelli, the coronation concert may be the most exciting part of the whole royal weekend for some.
The coronation concert will air on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. For those in the US, it is currently unclear if the coronation concert will air on any major broadcast networks or streaming platforms, but you can easily tune into the UK's free coverage with the use of a VPN.
- Stream the Coronation Concert with ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN
If you've never used a VPN before and want to learn more, check out this guide to the best VPNs of 2023.
Will Prince William and Kate Middleton be at King Charles’ coronation?
Will and Kate are set to be in attendance with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in tow.
Prince Williams’ role in the coronation, according to a copy of the Liturgy of the Coronation Service obtained by Entertainment Tonight, will be to pledge his loyalty and allegiance to King Charles III during the ceremony.
Meanwhile, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cambridge has made headlines for her potential fashion choices come coronation day, with the Sunday Times reporting that she is opting for a “bold and innovative gesture” by wearing “a floral headpiece” as opposed to a tiara for the ceremony.
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be at the coronation?
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will make a quick trip out to the UK to attend his father’s coronation before traveling back home to the US to celebrate his son’s birthday.
His wife, Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex, will remain at home with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Meghan’s missing out on the party in part to throw one of her own for her son’s birthday, which falls on May 6, coronation day.
It’s been reported that the former Suits star is planning a “low-key” gathering to celebrate Archie’s 4th birthday.
Let’s review: Here’s every way you can watch the King Charles coronation from the US
Have more questions on the Coronation of King Charles III? Follow along with our live updates
A top question on Google: What is the schedule today?
The day began at 6am when the viewing routes opened to the public, with members of the armed services taking part in the two processions gathering at 9.45am. At 10.20am, Charles and Camilla will set off in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in a small procession. They’ll arrive at the Abbey just before 11am, when the service starts. At midday, Charles will be crowned. The coronation service will wrap up before 1pm, when the newly crowned Charles and Camilla will head back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, accompanied by other working royals. The King and Queen will arrive back at the palace at 1.33pm, where they will receive a military salute, before appearing on the balcony while there is a flypast at 2.15pm."
Catch up on the full schedule here (EM)
The Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the coronation at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
A rather younger looking Charles (centre) pictured during the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1952. The Queen's coronation was the first to be broadcast to the nation on television - and around 27 million people are thought to have tuned in, while 11 million listened in on the radio, according to royal.uk.