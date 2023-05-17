How to watch ‘The Family Stallone’ — now streaming

(Photo: Art Streiber/Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone may be about to knock out The Kardashians with his new reality TV series, The Family Stallone. Coming soon to Paramount+, the unscripted show will take an intimate look at the Tulsa King star’s family life, and showcase the role that the Oscar-nominated actor cherishes most: Father to Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone.

Interested in watching the former Rocky Balboa train for the title of reality star? Here’s what you need to know about the new Paramount unscripted series.

The Family Stallone release date

The Family Stallone premieres today, May 17, 2023 on Paramount+

Where to stream The Family Stallone:

(Photo: Paramount) where to Stream 'The Family Stallone' Paramount+ Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $5/month ad-supported tier and a $10 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to reality TV series like 'The Family Stallone,' Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch 'The Family Stallone' and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. $5 at Paramount+

What is The Family Stallone about?

The new Paramount docuseries stars Sylvester “Sly” Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and their aforementioned daughters. The show will likely reveal what it’s like to be a member of the famous Hollywood family.

Stallone told reporters back in November that he suspects the series "is going to shock people, for sure."

He added: "A lot of times people say, 'Oh reality TV?' and, you know, 'Does he need a job or something?' It's the ultimate home movie, I'll say."

“I’ve always had this pressure of being very perfect,” the eldest Stallone daughter reveals in the series trailer. “Dating with the last name I have is incredibly hard,” she goes on to explain. “Being a Stallone, it holds a lot of weight.”