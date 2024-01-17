How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl on Nickelodeon

We may not know which teams are going to the 2024 Super Bowl — yet — but we do know a few things about the NFL Championship game: Sin City’s Super Bowl will have a sold-out Allegiant Stadium full of roaring fans, some seriously epic commercials and a family-friendly alternate telecast full of … slime! This year, in addition to airing on CBS, Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on Nickelodeon. The kid-centric alternate telecast promises to be "slime-filled" and "Nick-ified," with virtual filters, on-field graphics and fun guest reporters.

This won’t be the first time the NFL and Nickelodeon have worked together to "Nick-ify" a football game. Nickelodeon has aired three alternate telecasts of NFL games since the two paired up, most recently on Christmas Day, when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off for the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game. But this game will mark the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats.

Are you ready to tune into the 2024 Super Bowl on Nickelodeon (or just on CBS, if you prefer)? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Super Bowl 58 on Nickelodeon.

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 58 is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Super Bowl on in 2024?

Super Bowl 58 will air live on CBS, and the alternative, slightly more slimy telecast will air live on Nickelodeon.

How to watch Super Bowl 58 on Nickelodeon (without cable):

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl without cable:

Want to tune into the regular Super Bowl broadcast, without SpongeBob and his friends from Bikini Bottom? You’ll just need access to the live CBS broadcast through a TV antenna, live TV streaming service or a Paramount+ subscription.

Who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2024 Super Bowl halftime show will feature Usher. The pop star is in the midst of his residence show in Las Vegas — just a short drive from Allegiant Stadium. On the day of the Super Bowl, Usher will release a new album called Coming Home.

